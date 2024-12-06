ATREYU Announces 'The Curse - 20+1 Years Anniversary Tour' of Europe For Fall 2025

ATREYU will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the band's 2004 sophomore album "The Curse" by performing the gold-certified LP in its entirety on a European tour in the fall of 2025.

Presale tickets for "The Curse - 20+1 Years Anniversary Tour" will be available starting on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:00 a.m. CET. The general on-sale will be Friday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. CET.

Tour dates:

Sep. 27 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Sep. 28 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

Sep. 30 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

Oct. 01 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Oct. 02 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios

Oct. 03 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Oct. 04 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Oct. 06 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

Oct. 07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg O2

Oct. 08 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

Oct. 11 - Vienna, Austria - Simmy City

Oct. 12 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

Oct. 13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

Oct. 14 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Oct. 15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

Oct. 17 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

Oct. 18 - Cologne, Germany - LMH

Oct. 19 - Leglise, Belgium - Reflektor

Oct. 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

On October 18, ATREYU celebrated the 20th anniversary of "The Curse" by performing the gold-certified LP in its entirety at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.

2002's "Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses" established ATREYU as an influential force, while "The Curse" sold more than half a million copies as the group rose to global renown. 2006's "A Death-Grip On Yesterday" and 2007's "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" both bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, with the latter garnering a gold certification from the RIAA — a highly rare accomplishment for a 21st century rock band.

Following a hiatus post-"Congregation Of The Damned" in 2009, the musicians returned, firing on all cylinders with "Long Live" in 2015. It crashed the Top 30 of the Billboard Top 200 and earned widespread acclaim from Revolver, Loudwire, AXS and Kerrang!, who dubbed it "a hell of a return." Along the way, the boys sold out countless headline shows in addition to sharing the stage with everyone from SLIPKNOT and LINKIN PARK to Chris Cornell and AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

Back in December 2014, ATREYU celebrated "The Curse"'s tenth anniversary by performing the album in its entirety at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

ATREYU recently released "The Pronoia Sessions", a collection of eight reimagined greatest hits and two nostalgic tribute covers. The digital release was made available on October 25 while vinyl and CDs hit streets on November 8.

'The Pronoia Sessions' deconstructs, recreates, and reshapes the Orange County, California, band's beloved anthems (and cover songs) as a haunting and hypnotic new collection. What began as an acoustic album evolved into a grand re-imagining of ATREYU classics.

ATREYU's riffs, hooks, melodies, lyrics, and passion are essential parts of a vibrant subculture's emergence across theaters, clubs, festivals, radio, and playlists. The artistic fearlessness powering landmark albums like "The Curse" and "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" is even stronger in 2024. "Becoming The Bull", one of the two gold singles released in 2007, takes on new life on "The Pronoia Sessions".

The songs reimagined on "The Pronoia Sessions" stretch back to 2004's "The Curse" ("Right Side Of The Bed") and 2006's "A Death-Grip On Yesterday" ("Ex's & Ohs", "The Theft"). Two of their biggest hits, "Warrior" and "Save Us", are reworked from 2021's "Baptize". And there are new versions of "Gone" and "Drowning" from their most recent release, 2023's "The Beautiful Dark Of Life".

In addition to their own songs, ATREYU offers dark takes on TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS' classic "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and the enduring, Chris Cornell-led AUDIOSLAVE ballad "Like A Stone".

ATREYU's unquenchable appetite for creative achievement and pursuit of a shared catharsis on stage drove them to form the band as teenagers around the turn of the millennium. It pushed them beyond their do-it-yourself beginnings to massive festival stages (including two runs on Ozzfest),sold-out headlining tours, movie and game soundtracks, and appearances alongside fellow genre standard-bearers, including LINKIN PARK, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DEFTONES, SLIPKNOT and BRING ME THE HORIZON.

A bold chapter in the band's never-ending story of determination, "Baptize" was a definitive work for a new era. Like 2018's "In Our Wake" (which produced the band's biggest song of the streaming era, "The Time Is Now"),ATREYU recorded "Baptize" with producer John Feldmann. Guests included Jacoby Shaddix (PAPA ROACH),Travis Barker (BLINK-182) and Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM). Songs like "Warrior", "Catastrophe", "Save Us" and "Underrated" are massive, standing confidently in the band's catalog.

Breaking with music industry convention, the band's ninth studio album, "The Beautiful Dark Of Life", arrived first as a series of three four-song EPs, eventually collected all together with three more tracks. The band co-headlined with MEMPHIS MAY FIRE and toured with GODSMACK around the EPs.