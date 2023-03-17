ATREYU Announces 'The Hope Of A Spark' EP, Shares 'Watch Me Burn' Music Video

ATREYU will release a new EP, "The Hope Of A Spark", on April 14 via Spinefarm. The official music video for the EP's latest single, "Watch Me Burn", can be seen below.

"Watch Me Burn" is the EP's phoenix rising from life's trial-by-fire, a call to arms to let renewed hope emerge from smoldering embers and ash.

"To me, it's a song about being cleansed by fire," said bassist Marc "Porter" McKnight. "Whatever it is that's bringing you down and holding you back, burn it down. Use it, learn from it, move on, and grow. That thing does not deserve you and you don't deserve it."

"It's very relatable to all of us individually, but it's also incredibly pertinent to the journey of this band," adds frontman Brandon Saller, who leads the track's anthemic, hooky chorus with a defiant cry of: Even when flames grow higher/I'll be fighting till I'm dead.

The four-track EP embodies everything that ATREYU has come to be, to mean, to represent, marking the beginning of the next chapter in the band's story, with assorted pieces of an expansive puzzle still taking shape, form, and focus.

Produced by longtime collaborator John Feldmann, the new music explores reflection and rumination on the pressures, pleasures, and pains of modern life with each track representing a snapshot of deeply personal lived and shared experiences.

"The overarching concept is essentially about the seasons of life," Saller explains. "Everyone goes through the same things, the ups, and downs of life. The emphasis really is the importance of at least respecting those, and finding the positives and the lessons from even your lowest moments."

The already released single and opening track "Drowning" was written as a collective effort from each bandmember who poured their own experiences, be it familial health problems that guitarist Dan Jacobs was shouldering to Saller's first encounters with feelings of anxiety, or McKnight's long-running fight with depression. The second track, "God Devil", laments a loss of identity, self, and faith, a desperate cry for help from a higher power, when our greatest power is one we need to find within, following, "Capital F", which was inspired by Saller's observations of the human plight he saw in his local community.

"We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be," Jacobs explains. "And together, right now, that makes us the best band we've ever been."

"The Hope Of A Spark" EP track listing

01. Drowning

02. God Devil

03. Capital F

04. Watch Me Burn

ATREYU will kick off "The Hope Of A Spark" headlining tour on April 27 in Sacramento at Ace of Spades with a one-off date supporting KAYZO on May 6 in Los Angeles and concluding on May 21 in Denver at the Gothic Theatre. All dates are with special guests POINT NORTH, WITHIN DESTRUCTION and LYLVC, unless otherwise noted.

U.S. tour dates:

Apr. 27 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Apr. 28 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Apr. 29 - Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

Apr. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

May 02 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

May 03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

May 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

May 07 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 08 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

May 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

May 11 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House

May 12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

May 13 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 15 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

May 16 - Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo

May 18 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

May 19 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

May 20 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live **

May 21 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre **

* supporting KAYZO

** without POINT NORTH

ATREYU ushered in a new movement in heavy music. Their music seamlessly intertwines with formative experiences for a diverse legion of dedicated listeners, many of whom started their own bands. They've broken into the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 more than once; two of their albums, "The Curse" and "Lead Sails Paper Anchor", are certified gold with two million albums sold worldwide and an encompassing 600 million streams. Their most recent album, "Baptize", has clocked 65 million streams alongside a Top 10 at rock radio hit with "Warrior" featuring Travis Barker.

Where once the band was heralded as the early innovators of the nascent metalcore scene, their place in heavy music's diverse and boundary-breaking scene has never felt more relevant, with inspirations of pop-punk, hardcore, thrash, '80s rock, and more melding into a unique and varied sound that has never felt more relevant than in today's increasingly genreless world.

With a 20-year career and eight acclaimed albums in the rear-view mirror, ATREYU in 2023 is focused only on the present and the future, and a mission to continue shaping and defining the rock and metal scene, just as they have always done since their emergence from Huntington Beach in Southern California.

Frontman Brandon Saller, guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist Porter McKnight and drummer Kyle Rosa are one of the most respected names and potent forces in heavy music, and their live show is one of the most heralded on the touring circuit.

Photo credit: Dennis Larance