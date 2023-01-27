  • facebook
ATREYU Unveils Cathartic New Single 'Drowning'

January 27, 2023

Never ones to shy away from wearing emotions on their sleeves, prolific rockers ATREYU have unleashed a brand new single, "Drowning", today. The track delivers massive breakdowns, catchy hooks, and soaring performances. The cathartic subject matter sees the group battling through individual struggles with depression and feeling overwhelmed by life itself, but ultimately finding healing from the honest expression of those feelings.

Commenting on the meaning behind "Drowning", ATREYU shares: "To the five of us, this song is audio anti-depressants. Much like everyone does, the five of us have experienced waves of depression, anxiety, and fear in vastly different ways. This song is about feeling buried. We have found comfort in simply communicating those feelings with each other, and hope you will arrive in a similar place when listening. This song is for all of us."

In contrast to its heavy message, ATREYU shares a perfectly jocular music video for "Drowning" that will have you running for the local pool to shake off those existential blues.

After touring heavily in North America for the last two years in support of their latest album "Baptize", ATREYU will kick off its European trek with BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE and JINJER on Sunday, January 29.

"Baptize" marked ATREYU's first album since the departure of vocalist Alex Varkatzas in September 2020. The LP showcased ATREYU's current lineup consisting of Brandon Saller focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Varkatzas for most of the band's two-decade-plus existence. Sitting behind the kit is Saller's HELL OR HIGHWATER bandmate Kyle Rosa, who had filled in for Saller on drums in 2019 after Varkatzas bowed out of the band's European tour while dealing with serious back and hernia issues.

Photo by Dennis Larance

