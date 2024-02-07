ATROPHY Announces First Album In 34 Years, 'Asylum'

34 years since their latest album "Violent By Nature", released in 1990, Tucson, Arizona-based thrash metal titans ATROPHY return with a brand new album. "Asylum" will be unleashed on March 15, 2024 via Massacre Records.

"Asylum" marks the next evolutionary step for ATROPHY. Keeping the speed of "Socialized Hate" and the grooves of "Violent By Nature", this album adds a big dose of heaviness to the mix resulting in a satisfying aural kick in your face.

ATROPHY has premiered a lyric video for the first single from "Asylum", the album opening track "Punishment For All". Check it out below.

ATROPHY frontman Brian Zimmerman states about the track: "'Punishment For All' was inspired by the attempted insurrection on January 6 (2021) with COVID-19 restrictions still in play. To sit in my living room and watch this unfold was almost too much to bear. Americans were at each other's throats, calling people traitors, or trying to undermine democracy and not believing in the results of the election, following the myriad conspiracy theories that were swirling around at the time. I thought to myself, what if they were successful? What are we, as a country divided, going to do then? Take down everything we have built together as a country? What are we putting in place? Are we just going to do whatever the loudest people tell us to do? The whole thing was just absolutely crazy."

"Asylum" was produced, mixed and mastered by Alex Parra at Second Sight Studio.

The track listing is as follows:

01. Punishment For All

02. High Anxiety

03. Seeds Of Sorrow

04. Distortion

05. Bleeding Out

06. American Dream

07. Close My Eyes

08. The Apostle

09. Five Minutes 'Til Suicide

"Asylum" recording lineup:

Brian Zimmerman - Vocals

Nathan Montalvo - Lead Guitar

Mark Coglan - Rhythm Guitar

Josh Gibbs - Bass

Jonas Shütz - Drums

Guest musicians:

Kragen Lum - Lead Guitar on "American Dream"

Justin Stear - Bass Guitar on "American Dream", "Close My Eyes", "Distortion"