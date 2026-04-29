AUTOPSY To Record New Album Later This Year

In a new interview with Laughing Monkey With Shawn Ratches, drummer/vocalist Chris Reifert of Californian gore death metal originators AUTOPSY spoke about the band's plans for a follow-up to their last full-length effort, "Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts" which came out in 2023. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "As of now, the big plan is just to make the new album before the year's over and get it kicked out the door next year. And it should be good timing in that regard. So that's what we're shooting for."

Regarding a possible musical direction for the next AUTOPSY LP, Chris said: "As long as long as it sounds like something AUTOPSY should be doing, that's what we're shooting for. We never wanted to make 'Severed Survival Part Two' or try and recreate something that we've already done, 'cause we already did it. But at the same time, you wanna sound like yourself, and we're not trying to all of a sudden sound like — I always pick on this band unfairly, but we're not gonna all of a sudden start trying to sound like DREAM THEATER or something. I'm sorry, DREAM THEATER. I don't know why I always use you for a reference of what we're not gonna do. My apologies… Yeah, we just wanna sound like what we should sound like. And hopefully people will agree with that. And if not, we can't please everyone… [You wanna do something that sounds] just [fresh] enough to where you're not imitating something you already did, but not too outside of the bubble… Some bands, you do want them to repeat themselves. Like, when MOTÖRHEAD was around, every time you'd get a new MOTÖRHEAD album, and I would get the new ones, I always was happy it was just like the records before, but in the best way. You don't want 'em to fuck with it."

"Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts" was recorded by Scott Evans and Greg Wilkinson at Sharkbite Studios with additional tracking at Earhammer Studios by Greg Wilkinson and was mixed by Greg Wilkinson and mastered by Ken Lee. The cover artwork was created by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (BLOODBATH, SLAYER). Inspired by the title, the band let Wes's imagination run amok, conjuring up yet another horrifying monument to AUTOPSY's latest musical offering.

One of the longest-running death metal acts active today, and an inspiration for whole generations of depraved metal maniacs the world over, AUTOPSY formed in 1987 and released four albums on Peaceville Records — beginning with the classic debut "Severed Survival" in 1989 — before disbanding in 1995, with members going on to form the equally disturbed ABSCESS. AUTOPSY officially returned after a fifteen-year hiatus with the 2010 EP "The Tomb Within", followed closely by their fifth studio album, "Macabre Eternal" in 2011, which set them on a new bloodthirsty trail, with the reinvigorated intent of creating more of the sickest and most twisted and uncompromising music ever to grace a turntable. The band has remained prolific ever since.

Photo credit: Nancy Reifert (courtesy of Secret Service Publicity)