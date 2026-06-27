Avant-Grind Extremists SQUID PISSER, Featuring GWAR's GRODIUS MAXIMUS, Announce New 'Full-Length EP' 'Throat Slave'

SQUID PISSER — the brainchild of Tommy Meehan (Grodius Maximus of GWAR) — will release a new full-length EP, "Throat Slave", on August 28 via Skin Graft Records / Sweatband Records. To celebrate the announcement, the band has unveiled the new single "Mucus" and its accompanying official music video, available below.

Serving as the lead track from "Throat Slave", "Mucus" prominently showcases the contributions of guitarists Michael Armendariz and Raz Azraai, whose songwriting and performances broaden the band's sonic palette while retaining its uniquely unstable identity. Alongside founder and GWAR guitarist Tommy Meehan and STARCRAWLER's Seth Carolina, the expanded lineup delivers SQUID PISSER's most immersive and fully realized work to date.

On the new single, Baxter Yogurt explains: "'Mucus' exists to keep unwanted things out. Germs, parasites, bad ideas, manipulative people, psychic vampires, whatever. This song is about developing your own protective slime layer and trusting it when outside forces try to hijack your identity or steer your life in directions that don't feel right. Sometimes the healthiest thing you can do is reject the infection and remain your weird, disgusting self. MUCUS IS YOUR FRIEND."

Following the sensory overload of 2024's "Dreams Of Puke", Los Angeles slime merchants SQUID PISSER return with "Throat Slave" — a "full-length EP" collecting five original songs, six demented remixes and a foreboding, fear-fraught preface that all push the band's increasingly strange universe into darker territory.

"Throat Slave" marks a significant evolution for SQUID PISSER. While retaining the band's volatility and sonic intensity, the material reveals a broader emotional range. Groove, atmosphere, and dynamic tension play a larger role than ever before, creating space for the band's most immersive and fully realized work to date.

The EP also represents the first SQUID PISSER release to prominently feature the creative contributions of guitarists Michael Armendariz and Raz Azraai, whose songwriting and performances help expand the band's sonic vocabulary while preserving its uniquely unstable identity.

Side A unfolds through five compositions that navigate paranoia, confrontation, self-examination, and release. Beneath the record's recurring imagery of vermin, tumorous growths, leeches, and bodily decay lies a more universal struggle: reclaiming one's identity from manipulation, illusion, and the stories imposed by others. "Throat Slave" is ultimately a record about emergence — about recognizing uncomfortable truths and finding clarity in their wake.

If Side A documents the organism, Side B documents its mutation.

Remix artists including queer-cult icon Plack Blague, minimalistic noise-pop duo Hyper Gal, Drumcorps, Fartbarf, Ecology: HomeStones, DJ Embryonic Petit Sac and ZENI GEVA's KK Null (with an exclusive CD-only track),dismantle and reconstruct the original material into electronic hallucinations, industrial rituals, mutant dance music, and psychedelic fever dreams. Rather than functioning as bonus material, the remixes operate as a second act, transforming familiar themes into entirely new forms.

Accompanied by the luminous and deeply unsettling artwork of Bora Murmure, "Throat Slave" occupies a space somewhere between nightmare and revelation. Like the glowing figure depicted on its cover, the record emerges from darkness transformed — beautiful, disturbing, and impossible to fully explain.

As Baxter Yogurt puts it: "'Throat Slave' is a collection of songs about defending your identity from parasites... Whether they're people, institutions, bad habits, or the voice in your own head telling you to play it safe. The record is filled with bodily fluids, vermin, disease, and decay because that's what these forces feel like when they're attached to you and feeding. Every song is a battle between self-determination and surrender. The answer isn't self-improvement or enlightenment... It's trusting yourself enough to reject what's false. Don't become somebody else's 'Throat Slave'."

"Throat Slave" track listing:

Side A

01. Prison

02. Fart F***** F*** Face

03. Leeches

04. Mucus

05. Rats

06. Tumors

Side B

07. Face Fart F***** F*** (Plack Blague Leather Remix)

08. Mucus Producer (Drumcorps Remix)

09. Rats & Leeches (FARTBARF Remix)

10. Filthy Rats (Ecology: HomeStones Remix)

11. Snot Of Self Abuse (HYPER GAL Remix)

12. Throat Toad (DJ Embryonic Petit Sac Remix)

13. Pay To Rot (KK Null Remix / CD Bonus Track)

SQUID PISSER is currently on the "Internal Violence Tour 2026", with the band's "Tumors Across America Tour" set to kick off August 19.

SQUID PISSER live:

"Internal Violence Tour" dates

June 27 - Missoula, MT @ Monks

June 28 - Spokane, WA @ Big Dipper

June 29 - Portland, OR @ Twilight

June 30 - Bend, OR @ Wonderland Chicken

July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Knockout

July 2 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

"Tumors Across America Tour" dates:

August 19 - Long Beach, CA @ Alex's Bar

August 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

August 21 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre

August 22 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants

August 23 - Cottonwood, AZ @ Queen B Vinyl

August 24 - Silver City, NM @ Whiskey Creek

August 25 - El Paso, TX @ EP Underground

August 27 - Austin, TX @ Lost Well

August 28 - Houston, TX @ The End

August 29 - New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys

August 30 - Birmingham, AL @ The Nick

August 31 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

September 1 - Piedmont, SC @ Tribbles

September 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

September 3 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

September 4 - Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots

September 5 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Center

September 6 - Montague, MA @ RPM Fest

September 7 - Wallingford, CT @ Cherry Street Station

September 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez

September 9 - Youngstown, OH @ Westside Bowl

September 10 - Chicago, IL @ Livewire

September 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The Den

September 12 - Lincoln, NE @ Reverb

September 13 - Kansas City, MO @ MiniBar

Supporting THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN:

October 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

October 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

October 27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

SQUID PISSER are a chaotic hardcore/noise outfit blending industrial textures, fractured rhythms, and confrontational performance into a singular, abrasive identity. Featuring members of GWAR, CANCER CHRIST and DUCK DUCK GOOSE, the band fuses blown-out electronics, noise-drenched guitars, and volatile live energy into something deliberately unhinged and immediate.

SQUID PISSER has worked with acclaimed producers including Kurt Ballou and Steve Evetts, and has engaged with forward-thinking acts such as MELT BANANA, THE LOCUST and NEKROGOBLIKON. Releases through Three One G Records and Skin Graft Records position SQUID PISSER firmly within a lineage of boundary-pushing underground music.

Through relentless touring, SQUID PISSER has shared stages with GWAR, WEEDEATER, NEKROGOBLIKON, DARK FUNERAL, MELT BANANA, KING PARROT and BUÑUEL, while also performing alongside THEE OH SEES, DEATHBYROMY and SIIICKBRAIN, demonstrating a rare ability to cross scenes without compromise.

Internationally, SQUID PISSER has appeared at festivals including ArcTanGent festival, bringing their volatile and confrontational live show to European audiences. In the U.S., the band has also performed at The Gathering Of The Juggalos 2025 and Muddy Roots Fest 2026.

Their growing catalog — including "My Tadpole Legion", "Dreams Of Puke" and "Vaporize A Neighbor" — has seen multiple vinyl pressings sell out, alongside a steady output of visually striking, concept-driven music videos.

SQUID PISSER is (album lineup):

Baxter Yogurt a.k.a. Tommy Meehan – Vocals, Guitar, Bass

Michael Armendariz – Guitar, Backing Vocals

Raz Azraai – Guitar

Seth Carolina – Drums

Live band:

Baxter Yogurt - Vocals

Michael Armendariz - Guitar

Raz Azraai - Guitar

Rusty Kennedy - Bass

Brady Kennedy - Drums

Photo credit: Raz Azraai and Ilee Jo