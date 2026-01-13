AVATAR Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour

Swedish metallers AVATAR — vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — have announced a spring 2026 headline tour of North America. The trek, with support from FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE and FROZEN SOUL, will kick off on April 16 in Sacramento, California and run through May 20 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. It includes stops at the Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

Regarding AVATAR's return to the States, Eckerström says: "USA. It started off innocently enough. Hiking along on a trail. Sunny. Pleasant. Safe. Then night came, and the trail slowly faded. You can't go back, as you don't know where you came from. You don't even dare to turn around, as you can feel someone, or something, watching. What you were, all the way back in the warm embrace of civilization, doesn't matter. Here. it's just you and the trees."

He adds, "We will be seeing you."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

AVATAR's "Don't Go In The Forest '26" tour dates with FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE and FROZEN SOUL:

April 16 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

April 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo

April 19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

April 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

April 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

April 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

April 25 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

April 26 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air

April 28 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

April 29 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

April 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

May 01 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage

May 02 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde

May 04 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall

May 05 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

May 06 - Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine

May 07 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

May 09 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 12 - Richmond, VA - The National

May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

May 15 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

May 16 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Weekend*

May 19 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

May 20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

* Festival appearance

AVATAR's tenth studio album, "Don't Go In The Forest", came out last October via Black Waltz Records.

Eckerström explained in a statement that the LP is "filled to the brim with stuff we've never done before. It's all songs and concepts we haven't been close to touch until now," he said. "The mind is wild and we have lost ourselves in the darkest woods, filled with memories, and fantasies. Forbidden thoughts that must be spoken."

Last fall, AVATAR completed a U.S. tour with support from ALIEN WEAPONRY and SPIRITWORLD. Additionally, there are forthcoming tours supporting METALLICA.

Johannes formed AVATAR in 2001. The band's lineup has remained virtually the same ever since, save for Öhrström, who entered the fray just over a decade later.

Photo credit: Johan Carlén