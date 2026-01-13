AVATAR Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour

AVATAR Announces Spring 2026 U.S. TourJanuary 13, 2026
Swedish metallers AVATAR — vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — have announced a spring 2026 headline tour of North America. The trek, with support from FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE and FROZEN SOUL, will kick off on April 16 in Sacramento, California and run through May 20 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. It includes stops at the Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.
Regarding AVATAR's return to the States, Eckerström says: "USA. It started off innocently enough. Hiking along on a trail. Sunny. Pleasant. Safe. Then night came, and the trail slowly faded. You can't go back, as you don't know where you came from. You don't even dare to turn around, as you can feel someone, or something, watching. What you were, all the way back in the warm embrace of civilization, doesn't matter. Here. it's just you and the trees."
He adds, "We will be seeing you."
Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 16 at 10 a.m. local time.
AVATAR's "Don't Go In The Forest '26" tour dates with FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE and FROZEN SOUL:
April 16 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
April 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo
April 19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
April 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
April 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec
April 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion
April 25 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
April 26 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air
April 28 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
April 29 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
April 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
May 01 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage
May 02 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde
May 04 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall
May 05 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
May 06 - Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine
May 07 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
May 09 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
May 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
May 12 - Richmond, VA - The National
May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
May 15 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
May 16 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Weekend*
May 19 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome
May 20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
* Festival appearance
AVATAR's tenth studio album, "Don't Go In The Forest", came out last October via Black Waltz Records.
Eckerström explained in a statement that the LP is "filled to the brim with stuff we've never done before. It's all songs and concepts we haven't been close to touch until now," he said. "The mind is wild and we have lost ourselves in the darkest woods, filled with memories, and fantasies. Forbidden thoughts that must be spoken."
Last fall, AVATAR completed a U.S. tour with support from ALIEN WEAPONRY and SPIRITWORLD. Additionally, there are forthcoming tours supporting METALLICA.
Johannes formed AVATAR in 2001. The band's lineup has remained virtually the same ever since, save for Öhrström, who entered the fray just over a decade later.
Photo credit: Johan Carlén