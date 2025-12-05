AVENGED SEVENFOLD Releases New Song 'Magic' As Part Of 'Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7' Season 1

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has released the official Black Ops interrogation room VR 360° video for a new song, "Magic", which is included as part of Black Ops 7 Season 1 biggest seasonal content drop in "Call Of Duty" history. The huge update adds new and remastered maps, modes, weapons, scorestreaks, limited time events, perks, gameplay mechanics, skins, bundles and more, with one of the highlights being the new Astra Malorum Zombies map. Completing the main easter egg of Astral Malorum and reaching Mars is necessary if you're looking to unlock the aforementioned track from AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

Says AVENGED SEVENFOLD about the "Magic" video, which was created by Ryan McKinnon using Unreal Engine: "Use the official YouTube VR app and 8K headset for the best viewing experience. You can also explore the full scene interactively on your phone or desktop by dragging your finger or mouse to look around."

"Magic" will be out everywhere December 6.

Back in 2018, AVENGED SEVENFOLD released a new EP containing four songs the band has written and recorded for the "Call Of Duty: Black Ops" franchise.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD frontman M. Shadows told Kerrang! magazine about the decision to make the tracks available on a separate EP: "We just felt these songs needed a place to live, instead of being scattered all over streaming services. We will also be releasing 'Jade Helm', which is the multiplayer score we did for 'Black Ops 3'. Until now, that has only been available on YouTube and in the game."

The EP included a new AVENGED SEVENFOLD song which was teased in a leaked trailer for the "Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" video game. M. Shadows stated about the track: "The song is dark and brooding. We wanted to capture a difference feeling than a straight-ahead 'zombie killer' track. These songs are good places for us to experiment with our sound. I would put this in the category of 'dark alternative.'"

AVENGED SEVENFOLD contributed music to several previous installments of the game series, and even appeared (virtually) in the second chapter, where they could be seen performing the song "Carry On" in an epilogue after the closing credits.

This past September, AVENGED SEVENFOLD postponed its fall 2025 Latin American tour due to a vocal injury suffered by M. Shadows. The band was scheduled to to kick off the tour on September 25 in Buenos Aires, Argentina but ended up calling off the trek after M. Shadows was diagnosed with vocal fold hematoma, a condition where a blood vessel in the vocal cord ruptures and leaks blood under the lining of the vocal cord.