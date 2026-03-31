BABYMETAL Announces Summer/Fall 2026 North American Tour With HALESTORM And VIOLENT VIRA

Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL celebrates Fox Day with the announcement of a 2026 North American tour, with support from HALESTORM and VIOLENT VIRA.

Tickets for U.S. and Canadian dates will be available starting with an artist presale that begins on Monday, April 6 at 10 a.m. local time. A Citi presale will begin on April 6, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

BABYMETAL is also thrilled to share that "Metal Forth (Deluxe Edition)" will be released via Capitol Records on June 26, 2026. The deluxe edition will be available digitally and on vinyl which will feature a zoetrope design, with ten icons from the record brought to life in motion. It will feature three live performances off the record and two remixes from Major Lazer and Jordan Fish of the standout track "From Me To U (Feat. Poppy)".

Meaning "beyond metal," "Metal Forth" made its debut last year at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 album. This is the first time in history that an all-Japanese fronted group has made this list. The project amassed over 200 million global streams and sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Formed in 2010, BABYMETAL quickly gained popularity in Japan for their explosive live shows. By 2013, they had become a force of their own — opening for RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, KORN and Lady Gaga, and bringing the ferocity of metal to a global audience. With over 15 years of history and a diehard international following, BABYMETAL isn't just a band — they're a movement redefining what heavy music looks and sounds like. Fronted by three dynamic women — Su-Metal, Moametal and Momometal — BABYMETAL has helped reshape the face of metal, inspiring a new generation of women and girls who see themselves in this sound and on these stages.

North American tour dates:

August 30 - San Diego, CA* - Petco Park

September 02 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

September 04 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 05 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

September 07 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

September 09 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

September 12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

September 13 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 15 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

September 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 18 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life**

September 21 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 25 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

September 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 29 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

October 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 03 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival**

* Supporting MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

** Festival

In April 2023, BABYMETAL announced the addition of a new third member, Momoko Okazaki, who goes by the name of Momometal.

Okazaki had been a member of BABYMETAL's trio of backup dancers (along with Kano Fujihira and Riho Sayashi),known as "Avengers", since 2019, following the departure of one of BABYMETAL's original members, Yuimetal, in October 2018.

Momoko's addition to BABYMETAL was announced during the band's show at the Pia Arena MM in Okazaki, Japan.

Momoko was once a member of SAKURA GAKUIN and participated in South Korean reality TV show "Girls Planet 999" as a contestant. However, the singer left the series after the show's first elimination round.

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.