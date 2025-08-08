BABYMETAL Releases Music Video For 'My Queen' Featuring SPIRITBOX

Japanese pop metal band BABYMETAL has just released its new album "Metal Forth" via Capitol Records. To celebrate the LP's arrival, the group has put out a new music video for its explosive track "My Queen" (featuring SPIRITBOX).

Meaning "beyond metal," "Metal Forth" is a bold and boundary-pushing album that reimagines the future of the genre, serving as a fearless leap into its evolution. In addition to SPIRITBOX, it features collaborations with Poppy, Tom Morello, BLOODYWOOD, ELECTRIC CALLBOY, POLYPHIA and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL — artists BABYMETAL has connected with while touring the globe. Previously released singles include "Kon! Kon!" (featuring BLOODYWOOD),"Ratatata" (with ELECTRIC CALLBOY),"From Me To U" (featuring Poppy),and "Song 3" (with SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL).

"Metal Forth" arrives just after BABYMETAL completed its largest North American tour run to date, visiting major cities including New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and more. This fall, they have their largest U.S. headline arena show to date taking place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on November 1.

For the first time ever, BABYMETAL is offering autographed copies of the new album in strictly limited quantities, as well as a box set, alternate cover art versions, LPs, CDs, cassettes, merchandise bundles and more.

After two landmark performances at the Yokohama Arena, celebrating the birth of Momometal in a spectacular fashion, in March of 2023 BABYMETAL released its highly anticipated concept album "The Other One", which garnered widespread acclaim and introduced fans to a new era of BABYMETAL's sound. This new era was the start of a journey that has seen 2024 become watershed year for BABYMETAL, underscoring their evolution as a groundbreaking force in the music world.

They successfully completed a monumental world tour that started in 2023 and spanned 25 countries across 98 performances, including a slot as special guests to SABATON all around Europe, a co-headliner with DETHKLOK across North America, as well as their own headliners in Asia, Australia and their home of Japan.

Before embarking on a festival run in the summer of 2024, BABYMETAL released their collaboration with ELECTRIC CALLBOY on the hit single "Ratatata", which soared to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. This collaboration not only highlighted their artistic versatility and ability to innovate, but also reinforced their position alongside other leaders in the metal genre.

Their collaboration with BRING ME THE HORIZON, "Kingslayer ft. BABYMETAL", released in October 2020, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on June 25, 2024. Making waves at major music festivals including Download in the U.K., Hellfest in France, Rock Im Park in Germany, BABYMETAL delivered electrifying performances that left music fans across Europe in awe. Audiences at Resurrection Fest (Spain) and Rock Am Ring (Germany) were treated to an extra special live collaboration with ELECTRIC CALLBOY, who performed "Ratatata" alongside BABYMETAL.

In April 2023, BABYMETAL announced the addition of a new third member, Momoko Okazaki, who goes by the name of Momometal.

Okazaki had been a member of BABYMETAL's trio of backup dancers (along with Kano Fujihira and Riho Sayashi),known as "Avengers", since 2019, following the departure of one of BABYMETAL's original members, Yuimetal, in October 2018.

Momoko's addition to BABYMETAL was announced during the band's show at the Pia Arena MM in Okazaki, Japan.

Momoko was once a member of SAKURA GAKUIN and participated in South Korean reality TV show "Girls Planet 999" as a contestant. However, the singer left the series after the show's first elimination round.

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.