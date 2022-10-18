BABYMETAL To Support SABATON On Spring 2023 European Tour

Swedish metal heroes SABATON have revealed the support acts for the European leg of their upcoming "Tour To End All Tours". Japanese pop- metal sensation BABYMETAL will appear as very special guests, marking their first international shows in over three years. Finnish Eurovision winners LORDI will open all shows.

"We are extremely happy to welcome BABYMETAL to our already much anticipated tour in Europe 2023” says SABATON bass player Pär Sundström. "The energy and power of this band will for sure make each night something special."

"If there ever was a band that would break all the rules, it's BABYMETAL with the power and precision to deliver a full-on heavy metal show," echoes SABATON frontman Joakim Brodén. "It's not our first rodeo together. Expect nothing but excellence from BABYMETAL!"

Joakim participated as a guest on "Oh! Majinai" on BABYMETAL's third album, "Metal Galaxy", released in October 2018. He also made a guest appearance at BABYMETAL's headline show in October 2018 "Babymetal World Tour 2018 In Japan Extra Show 'Dark Night Carnival'".

"The Tour To End All Tours" 2023 European dates:

April 14 - UK Leeds - First Direct Arena

April 15 - UK London - OVO Arena Wembley

April 16 - UK Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

April 18 - UK Glasgow - OVO Hydro

April 21 - FR Paris - Zenith

April 22 - DE Frankfurt - Festhalle

April 24 - DE Hamburg - Barclays Arena

April 25 - LU Esch / Alzette - Rockhal

April 28 - SE Stockholm - Avicii Arena

April 29 - NO Oslo - Spektrum

April 30 - DK Copenhagen - Royal Arena

May 02 - DE Hannover - ZAG Arena

May 03 - NL Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

May 05 - DE Berlin - Mercedes Benz Arena

May 06 - DE Leipzig - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

May 07 - AT Vienna - Stadthalle

May 09 - PL Lodz - Atlas Arena

May 10 - CZ Ostrava - Arena Ostrava

May 12 - DE Cologne - Lanxess Arena

May 13 - BE Antwerp - Sportpaleis

May 15 - DE Munich - Olympiahalle

May 18 - EE Tallinn - Saku Arena

May 19 - FI Helsinki - Ice Hall

May 20 - FI Kuopio - Kuopio Hall

SABATON recently announced an EP trilogy titled "Echoes Of The Great War". Continuing the theme of their last two albums, the Falun-based fivesome dive deeper into the fascinating stories of World War I. The first in the series, "Weapons Of The Modern Age", is out now.

BABYMETAL last week revealed that they will release their first concept album, "The Other One", on Friday, March 24, 2023. Leading up to this concept album release, five pre-release digital singles will be available worldwide for download and streaming, each respectively scheduled to release in October, November, January, February, and March.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.