'Back To The Beginning' Photo Exhibition Launched In Birmingham To Coincide With Concert's First Anniversary

A world-first photography exhibition has opened in Birmingham celebrating the final live solo performance of Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH's original lineup alongside a host of metal artists.

Spanning 60 meters at Grand Central, above New Street Station, "Back To The Beginning - The Exhibition" features not only stunning photographs of Ozzy and his SABBATH bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, but also some of the biggest names in rock and metal history. There's even an ultimate rock selfie moment that allows fans to join the historic lineup. Space has been left for fans to stand by a huge ninie-meter digital wallpaper graphic featuring most of the global superstars who took part.

All stadium-filling artists in their own right, the who's who of rock appeared for free at the "Back To The Beginning" concert a year ago to honor Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park. They included METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER, TOOL, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD, HALESTORM, MASTODON and RIVAL SONS — who all feature in this new one-off must-see exhibition. They were joined by a host of all-star supergroups featuring legendary musicians including Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE),Yungblud, Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE),Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH),Ronnie Wood (THE ROLLING STONES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Travis Barker (BLINK-182),Tobias Forge (GHOST),Sammy Hagar (VAN HALEN),plus many more outstanding artists.

The one-off exhibition opened on Friday, July 3 and commemorates the first anniversary of "Back To The Beginning". It features images captured by legendary rock photographers Mark "WEISSGUY" Weiss and Ross Halfin. It has been curated and commissioned by Central BID, the Business Improvement District for the city's main retail and hospitality area that was also behind the BLACK SABBATH mural in Navigation Street and curating the "Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" exhibition at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery. The space has been kindly provided by Hammerson, owners of Bullring and Grand Central. Free to view, it is set to be one of the highlights of the summer in Birmingham alongside another new attraction of Ozzy's iconic throne from the final concert, which is now on show at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

Sam Watson, chair of Central BID, said: "We're delighted to bring this incredible exhibition to honor Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH in their beloved home city with images from two of the most renowned rock photographers in the world, Mark 'WEISSGUY' Weiss and Ross Halfin. It celebrates our local heroes and the world's greatest rock stars and, working together with Bullring and Grand Central, we hope it will attract even more music fans to visit Birmingham and enjoy its rich musical heritage as the birthplace of heavy metal."

Dan Murphy, destination director at Bullring, said: "'Back To The Beginning' was a truly historic moment for Birmingham and for music fans around the world. We're delighted to host this free-to-view exhibition at Grand Central, giving visitors a unique opportunity to relive that incredible event and experience a celebration of some of rock's most iconic artists in the heart of the city."

The sold-out concert became one of the most incredible rock concerts of all time. It was a homecoming, a celebration, a farewell to the greatest rock frontman of all time and BLACK SABBATH who defined rock and heavy metal for more than half a century and continues to inspire fans and musicians worldwide. Together, the rock stars that took part paid tribute to the enduring influence of Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH through performances of their own music, alongside classic Ozzy and SABBATH songs.

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that he died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.

Photos courtesy of Central BID Birmingham - Marketing