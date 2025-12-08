BAD BRAINS Form Partnership With TRUST RECORDS

The iconic and highly influential punk rock band BAD BRAINS announced today that they have partnered with Trust Records, the company formed to ensure that classic punk and hardcore music continues to endure. Under the new deal, Trust Records will continue to ensure that the band's music is available for generations to come.

Additionally, Trust Records has established an Artist Advisory Board upon which BAD BRAINS' bassist Darryl Jenifer will serve. The Artist Advisory Board will help to guide the future creative vision of Trust.

The partnership will govern and administer the entirety of BAD BRAINS-owned and -controlled intellectual property, including music publishing, recorded music, name and likeness, trademark, and visual IP, including the self-titled debut album as well as seminal albums "Rock For Light", "I Against I" and "Quickness".

Jenifer said in a statement: "After 40-plus years of forging the spirit PMA through our brand of progressive punk rock a.k.a. hardcore, I'm happy that BAD BRAINS will be sharing the wheel with Trust in our ongoing quest to keep BAD BRAINS alive in the hearts and minds of our supporters as we step into the future. Trust's love and knowledge of BAD BRAINS and the PMA ethos makes them a perfect match to partner with as we keep BAD BRAINS 'Sailin' On.' Stay tuned for what's next to come. One love and a hefty dose of PMA."

Formed in 1978 in Washington, D.C., BAD BRAINS is one of the most influential American recording artists with roots in the punk and hardcore scene. BAD BRAINS' pioneering artistry, strong ethics, and virtuosic musicianship that has had a profound effect on global culture. The band is cited as an influence by countless global artists (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, BEASTIE BOYS, METALLICA, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, NO DOUBT, SUBLIME, GREEN DAY, PEARL JAM, FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES). The original lineup consisted of H.R. (vocals),Dr. Know (guitar),Darryl Jenifer (bass) and Earl Hudson (drums).

"We started Trust Records to promote, preserve, and protect punk and hardcore music and the culture that surrounds it," said Trust Records founder Matt Pincus. "BAD BRAINS is the absolute top of the mountain in punk and hardcore. They taught the rest of us how to do it. It is the highest honor partner with Darryl and BAD BRAINS in the stewardship of their iconic work."

Joe Nelson, co-founder of Trust Records, commented: "BAD BRAINS' are an iconic and legendary band whose impact on global culture cannot be overstated. We are thrilled that they've chosen Trust Records as their home and we look forward to working with them to continue to build their fan base around the world."

Trust Records, launched in 2020, was formed to give classic punk and hardcore records the home that they deserve. The great records of this genre sprung from DIY roots to influence millions of disaffected kids around the world. As we now move into the "streaming age", it's crucial to keep their spirit and legacy alive. Trust's focus is to ensure this music is available for all future generations while also getting the story and quality right.

Trust's catalog so far includes 40th-anniversary deluxe versions of CIRCLE JERKS' iconic albums "Group Sex", "Wild In The Streets" and 7SECONDS' 1984 landmark punk record "The Crew" in addition to reissues of YOUTH BRIGADE's "Sound And Fury" and DFL's "My Crazy Life", SSD's "The Kids Will Have Their Say", INK & DAGGER's "The Complete Works" and more.