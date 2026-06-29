BAD WOLVES Announce New Singer SARA 'KILLBOY' SKINNER, Share 'Paint It Red' Single

BAD WOLVES return with their new single and music video "Paint It Red", out now via Better Noise Music. It serves as the band's first release of 2026 and as the introduction to Sara "Killboy" Skinner, who makes her fiery debut as the band's new vocalist with the track.

Here, BAD WOLVES begin to explore a broader sonic palette, unlocking subtleties in their sound that feel both fresh and fully realized.

The June 29 release date is no accident. The Strawberry Moon — the full moon that rises in late June — is steeped in mythology and primal energy, perfect for a new release from a band whose identity has always been intertwined with the power and imagery of wolves.

Regarding the onset of this chapter, BAD WOLVES founder, drummer and songwriter John Boecklin commented: "When we started looking for the next voice of BAD WOLVES, we weren't looking for someone to fill a spot; we were looking for someone who could help push this band into its next chapter.

"The first time I heard Sara sing, I knew she was different," he continued. "She has an incredible voice, undeniable presence, and the kind of versatility that allows us to take our songwriting to places we've never gone before. Beyond the talent, she's brought a renewed energy and excitement into this band.

"Sara isn't here to recreate the past, she's here to help us build the future," he added. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the BAD WOLVES family and for everyone to hear what we've been working on together."

There's no better way to start this chapter than "Paint It Red". Propelled by pummeling drums and a head-nodding groove, the track fuses Killboy's dynamic delivery to an airtight polyrhythmic riff. Once again, the track illustrates the group's uncanny ability to marry skyscraper-size melodies and intricately crushing instrumentation. Baptized in crimson, the chorus culminates on an ominous, yet entrancing chant, "And watch the blood flow down like a river from my mouth…'Cause they won't miss you when you're dead, so paint it red."

BAD WOLVES 2026 is:

Derek Bolman - Bass

AJ Rebollo - Guitar

Sara "Killboy" Skinner - Vocals

John Boecklin - Drums

Regarding the song, Killboy states, "'Paint It Red' is about being unafraid to tear everything down and start over — again and again if that's what it takes. With blood, sweat, and tears, every single time. To live authentically and follow your heart, you have to be willing to rebuild when something no longer serves who you are. You can't be afraid of change, failure, or starting from scratch. Sometimes growth means letting go of what you've built so you can create something even better. 'Paint It Red' is about having the courage to burn away what's holding you back and the strength to begin again."

Boecklin elaborated: "'Paint It Red' is a metaphor for those moments in life when being polite, diplomatic, or even democratic, no longer works. Not all the time. Not often. But there comes a point when enough is enough. There are moments when it's time to stop asking for permission and start making decisions for yourself. To do what you want to do, regardless of the consequences. Even if it's the wrong decision, at least it's yours. Then you live with it. Burn it down. Tear it apart. Cause some chaos if that's what needs to happen. There's something freeing about reaching that point — when you know it's time to sound the alarm and let everyone know to back the fuck off. 'Paint It Red' is about taking control, owning your choices, and refusing to let anyone else dictate your path."

BAD WOLVES continue to break all of the rules, merging mind-numbing riffs and rhythms with massive, stadium-size melodies. This uncanny fusion of finesse and fire has quietly cemented the Nashville-based band as a multi-platinum powerhouse. Founded by Boecklin in 2018, the quartet shows no signs of stopping or slowing down either. Thus far, they have garnered a three-times-platinum single and two gold singles in addition to scoring six No. 1 entries at radio and gathering billions of streams. Beyond acclaim from Billboard, Outburn, Loudwire, and more, the group has stood out as a presence versatile enough to collaborate with either DAUGHTRY or ICE NINE KILLS. Beyond touring with PAPA ROACH, VOLBEAT, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and more, they have sold out successive headline tours. Welcoming Killboy on the microphone in 2026, they blow the hinges off on their next era with the new single "Paint It Red" — with much more to come.

Photo credit: Evan Aparicio