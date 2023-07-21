  • facebook
BAD WOLVES Release New Single And Video, 'Bad Friend'

July 21, 2023

BAD WOLVES, who fuse unpredictable metallic intensity and impressive musicianship with arena-ready hooks, have released the first single, "Bad Friend", from their upcoming album,due later this year via Better Noise Music. "Bad Friend" brings awareness to recognizing the importance of cutting out people in your life who show toxic behavior and moving on from them. BAD WOLVES enlisted director Wombatfire (ASKING ALEXANDRIA, DREAM THEATER) for the song's dark-themed music video, which can be seen below.

"'Bad Friend' exemplifies exactly where BAD WOLVES always wanted to be as a band," relays BAD WOLVES vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz. "It lives dead center of being melodically catchy as well as crushingly heavy and is a great representation of our new upcoming album. This song reminds us that TRUE friendship is not about being perfect or always saying the right thing but being there for each other through the good times and the bad. It's also to be willing to acknowledge one's own mistakes and make things right. If you can't do that, you might be a bad f*cking friend."

Since 2018, BAD WOLVES, whose lineup consists of John Boecklin (drums),Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals),have earned a platinum plaque, topped iTunes, and continued to rule Active Rock radio charts with six No. 1 singles ("Hear Me Now", "Killing Me Slowly", "Lifeline", "Remember When", "Sober" and "Zombie") and two Top 10 singles ("If Tomorrow Never Comes" at No. 2 and "Learn To Walk Again" at No. 10). Their debut album, "Disobey", made a Top 25 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and saw BAD WOLVES perform to sold-out audiences on multiple continents with heavyweights such as FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and MEGADETH. 2019's "N.A.T.I.O.N." brought their total stream tally past the half-billion mark — unprecedented for a modern rock band. On top of that, Loudwire hailed it among the "50 Best Rock Albums of 2019" as Billboard and Consequence Of Sound chronicled their rise. In the midst of 2021, they welcomed Laskiewicz — previously of THE ACACIA STRAIN — as lead vocalist, ushering in a new chapter with their third full-length offering, "Dear Monster".

BAD WOLVES are currently on a headlining tour with support from FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT and INIMICAL DRIVE until July 28. Next, they head out with ASKING ALEXANDRIA and THE HU on their co-headlining "Psycho Thunder" tour across the U.S. from August 30 to October 8.

Photo credit: Wombat (courtesy of Schneider Rondan Organization)

