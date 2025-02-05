BARONESS Announces May 2025 'Red & Blue Tour'

BARONESS recently surprised Philadelphia-area fans with two performances of the "Red Album" and "Blue Record" in their entirety, both of which sold out within minutes. The band is now bringing the "Red & Blue Tour" to the Midwest and East Coast this spring.

The trek kicks off on May 7, with BARONESS revisiting the monumental tracks that established them as one of the most innovative bands of their generation. From the psychedelic-laden "Isak" to the ethereal melodies of "The Sweetest Curse", the special evenings with the Savannah-born outfit promise to be one of the most captivating tours of the year.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time via YourBaroness.com. The tour will feature a variety of exclusive tour-only vinyl with newly crafted John Baizley artwork, as well as a selection of "Red"- and "Blue"-themed merchandise.

"In December, for our annual Philly pre-holiday show, we performed our first two full-length albums: 'Red' and 'Blue'," John Baizley shares. "It was a great experience, unearthing the deeper cuts from those records that had faded from our setlist and it offered a rare opportunity to play some of those songs for the first time ever outside the studio. While I've personally never been overly interested in the pure nostalgia of past records, we've always found it illuminating to bridge the gap between present and past BARONESS by learning and updating/rearranging our earliest material. After the overwhelming and positive response from the Philadelphia shows (and while we're busy writing our next record) we're looking forward to taking 'Red' and 'Blue' on the road and sharing the experience with old and new friends alike."

The "Red Album" (2007) and "Blue Record" (2009) laid the foundation for what was to come over BARONESS's 20-year-plus career. These two albums introduced the band's distinctive style, combining crushing heaviness with melodic intricacy, and paved the way for the ambitious scope of "Yellow & Green", the Grammy-nominated "Purple", the grandeur of "Gold & Grey", and the expansive creativity of "Stone".

The "Red & Blue Tour" dates:

May 07 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

May 08 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

May 09 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

May 11 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

May 13 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

May 14 - Syracuse, NY @ The Song & Dance

May 16 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop

May 17 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

May 18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

May 20 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

May 21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

May 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

May 24 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 25 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

May 27 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

May 28 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

May 30 - Toronto, ON @ Prepare The Ground

May 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

Founded in 2003, BARONESS is John Baizley (vocals/guitar),Gina Gleason (guitar),Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian Thomson (drums). The Philadelphia-meets-Brooklyn foursome have released six full-length albums: "Stone" (2023),"Gold & Grey" (2019),"Purple" (2015),"Yellow & Green" (2012),"Blue Record" (2009) and the "Red Album" (2007). Throughout their career, they've garnered widespread acclaim, with the band's albums regularly featured on year-end best-of lists, and 2017 seeing their first Grammy nomination. On their most recent album, "Stone", Pitchfork said they "remain one of the most remarkable and capable bands at the intersection of heavy metal, hard rock, and psychedelia." Brooklyn Vegan described the 10-song collection as "BARONESS at their most alive and direct," while Revolver added: "'Stone'… is a wild ride, full of triumphant sludge metal, and soaring, shoegazing progressive rock."

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz