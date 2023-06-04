BASTARDANE Feat. JAMES HETFIELD's Son CASTOR: Video Of SONIC TEMPLE Performance

Fan-filmed video of BASTARDANE, the new band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, performing on May 25 at the Sonic Temple festival at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio can be seen below.

In March 2022, BASTARDANE released its debut album, "Is This Rage?"

In addition to the 23-year-old Castor, the Savannah-based hard rock trio includes Jake Dallas on vocals and Ethan Sirotzki on guitar. The group, which recently expanded to a four-piece with the addition of a standalone bassist (Dallas had previously handled bass duties as well as the vocals),formed in 2019 from a collection of college students who met through jamming in basements, backyards, and anywhere that was available. Their brand of entertainment fuses fast high-gain riffs and power chord grooves with heavy feedback and clean, dissonant chord progressions.

"We grew up in different places and we all grew up listening to different kinds of music, so we have our own voices, which is cool and they come together in an interesting way," Castor told Savannah Morning News. "We've even been trying to pin it down, name the genre of our music and it's hard to do. I don't think it's necessary, but for publicity stuff, people want to know what genre this is, but we don't know."

Castor, who lists bands like CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, OPETH and TOOL as major influences, added that he isn't overly concerned about having his father's name brought up in every article about BASTARDANE.

"All of us are our father's sons, mine just happens to be very successful in the industry that we're in," Castor said. "It's not bothersome, but it is a little annoying when people try to compare us, because obviously we're our own people and he's his own person. We're making our own kind of music. Online, when you search our band, my dad's face is all over the Internet and it's a little strange for me. We are our own people and want to cut our own path. We're not trying to ride off of anybody else's success here."

James Hetfield isn't the only member of METALLICA whose offspring has followed in his footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON, while bassist Robert Trujillo's son Tye plays bass for OTTTO.

In December 2021, BASTARDANE, TAIPEI HOUSTON and OTTTO performed as part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

Castor's mother is James's ex-wife Francesca, whom he married in 1997. She is from Argentina and used to do wardrobe for METALLICA.

James and Francesca have two other kids: Cali, born in 1998; and Marcella, born in 2002.

Early last year, James filed for divorce from Francesca, according to TMZ.