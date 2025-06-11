BEACH BOYS Co-Founder BRIAN WILSON Dead At 82

BEACH BOYS co-founder Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82.

Wilson's family announced his death on social media earlier today (Wednesday, June 11),but did not reveal a cause.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now," the post read. "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family (is) grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

Brian was an American songwriter, producer, arranger, singer and musician, who co-founded the BEACH BOYS. Often called a genius for his novel approaches to pop composition, extraordinary musical aptitude, and mastery of recording techniques, he was widely acknowledged as one of the most innovative and significant songwriters of the 20th century.

Raised in California, In 1961, he began his professional career as a member of the BEACH BOYS, serving as the band's songwriter, producer, co-lead vocalist, bassist and keyboardist.

Wilson is considered the principal originator of the California sound, and classed among the first rock producers to use the recording studio and mixing desks as an instrument. The zeitgeist of the early 1960s is commonly associated with his early songs, and he became an important figure in the development many of pops music genres and the art pop scene. Wilson's honors include inductions into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (as a member of the BEACH BOYS) the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, two Grammy Awards and the Ivor Novello.

Image courtesy of Craft Recordings