BEARTOOTH Shares New Single 'Bulls***' From Upcoming 'Pure Ecstasy' Album

BEARTOOTH has shared a new single, "Bullshit", the latest track from the band's forthcoming album "Pure Ecstasy", due August 28 via Fearless Records. The song arrives as anticipation continues to build around the band's sixth studio album and follows the previously released tracks "Pure Ecstasy" and "Free".

BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo says: "'Bullshit' is a familiar song I've written many times. I wanted to revisit the musical style that was the catalyst of so much healing and discovery in my earlier years of BEARTOOTH. It's an exercise in letting the truth out about what you're sick of in your own life. Sometimes the easiest way to deal with something is to yell about it as loud as you can. Can confirm, it felt as amazing to do this exercise now as I'd did when I was 19."

Marking the band's sixth album and first release with Fearless, "Pure Ecstasy" finds Shomo pushing the group further than ever before across 11 massive tracks that channel both the chaos and clarity of hard-won personal growth.

Following the chart-dominating success of 2023's "The Surface" — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative and Hard Music charts and produced the No. 1 rock radio hits "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive" — BEARTOOTH entered a new creative and commercial stratosphere. "Pure Ecstasy" builds on that momentum while expanding the band into even more ambitious territory, capturing Shomo reckoning with both the darkest and brightest parts of himself in real time.

The title track lays everything bare from the first note, setting the tone for an LP built on confronting every high and low without flinching, while Shomo describes "Free" as "the most honest depiction of my soul I will most likely ever make."

That honesty has always been the foundation of BEARTOOTH. Since emerging from Shomo's Ohio basement in 2013, the band has transformed anxiety, depression, anger and self-destruction into cathartic modern rock anthems that resonate with millions worldwide. From the gold-certified "Hated" and platinum "In Between" to over 1.3 billion streams globally, sold-out tours, and a recent run supporting BAD OMENS on their arena tour, BEARTOOTH's rise has mirrored the growing mainstream dominance of modern heavy music itself.

But "Pure Ecstasy" represents something different. Bigger and more collaborative than any previous BEARTOOTH album, the record finds Shomo stretching himself toward a new level of vulnerability — and for the first time he didn't do it alone. Early songwriting contributions from Skyler Accord (ISSUES, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, BILMURI) helped shape early tracks. Meanwhile, working alongside Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON, POPPY, ARCHITECTS) cracked Caleb fully open, pushing a rawer examination than ever before. The collaborative spirit continued throughout the recording process as well: bassist Oshie Bichar, guitarists Zach Huston and Will Deely, and drummer Connor Denis — who have evolved into a formidable live unit around Shomo — all played larger roles than ever before. "Pure Ecstasy" also marks the first BEARTOOTH album where Shomo did not perform every instrument himself, with Denis performing drums across the record during sessions at NRG Recording Studios.

For years, BEARTOOTH turned pain into anthems shouted back at the world. "Pure Ecstasy" captures what happens on the other side of that fight: not perfection or peace, but the possibility of freedom.

"Pure Ecstasy" track listing:

01. Pure Ecstasy

02. Eyes Closed

03. Bullshit

04. Beautiful Again

05. Stadiums

06. Free

07. Sorry

08. Lose You To Find Me

09. You

10. For Me By Me

11. Made It

BEARTOOTH will support "Pure Ecstasy" with a massive world tour that kicks off September 17 in Europe. The North American leg begins on November 11 in Boston and includes stops at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on November 12 and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 18. Special guests DON BROCO, MAGNOLIA PARK and WINDWAKER are the support for all dates.

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn