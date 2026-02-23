BEARTOOTH To Release New Single 'Free' This Friday

BEARTOOTH will release a new single, "Free", on Friday, February 27.

The track was debuted Sunday night (February 22) at the opening concert of BEARTOOTH's North American tour supporting BAD OMENS at Salt Lake City, Utah's Delta Center.

Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

In September 2024, BEARTOOTH dropped "The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" via Red Bull Records. The expanded edition of the 2023 album featured the brand new song "ATTN." "The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" also included new mixes of beloved album tracks and live cuts. The live renditions on the package were recorded at the Hard Rock in Sacramento.

"The Surface" was released in October 2023 on Red Bull Records. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums, as well as No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. The single "I Was Alive" landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Airplay chart and the U.S. Mediabase Active Rock radio chart. Just six months prior, the album's previous single, "Might Love Myself", also hit No. 1 and was the band's first-ever chat topper at the format.

BEARTOOTH's first full-length album, "Disgusting", released in 2014, marked a pivotal moment in their career. With Caleb Shomo at the helm as vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, the album received critical acclaim and established BEARTOOTH as a formidable force in the rock scene. Their participation in the Vans Warped Tour further solidified their reputation, allowing them to connect with fans and showcase their dynamic live performances.

Following the success of "Disgusting", BEARTOOTH continued to evolve, releasing four more studio albums: "Aggressive" (2016),"Disease" (2018),"Below" (2021) and the aforementioned "The Surface". Each album demonstrated Shomo's growth as a songwriter and musician, with tracks that resonated deeply with audiences. The band's ability to adapt and innovate while maintaining their core sound has garnered them a loyal fanbase and critical praise.

Photo credit: Jamie Waters