BEAST IN BLACK Announces New Guitarist MARKUS VENEHSALO

As work continues on their fourth studio album, Finnish metallers BEAST IN BLACK have officially welcomed guitarist Markus Venehsalo into the band's ranks.

The group was deep into the recording sessions for the next release when the need arose for a second guitarist capable of handling guitar solos for the album. At that stage of production, the band was searching for a player who could contribute solos that would complement the album's evolving sound while bringing something unique to the table. Coincidentally, Venehsalo reached out to the band around the same time, sending a direct message along with videos showcasing his own original solo work. The material immediately caught the band's attention. Venehsalo demonstrated a rare balance of speed, precision, melody, and expression, with a strong musical understanding evident throughout both fast and slow passages. The guitarist's distinctly Eastern Finland sense of humor also struck a chord with the band, adding an unexpected layer of warmth and camaraderie to the collaboration. As a result, Venehsalo was selected to perform the lead guitar solos on the upcoming album.

At the same time, the band was conducting interviews with several candidates from both Finland and abroad as part of its search for a permanent guitarist to join the band. The process attracted numerous highly skilled musicians. Ultimately, however, Venehsalo had already demonstrated what the band describes as his "BEAST mentality". After extensive consideration, the decision was made to offer him the position.

Venehsalo comments: "When I was eight years old, my dad brought home a guitar he had bought from a work buddy. I plugged it into an amp, found the distortion channel, and said to my dad, 'I'm going to be a rock 'n' roll guitarist!' Being now part of the BEAST IN BLACK lineup feels like an almost impossible dream come true for me, and I'm excited about what the future holds for us. Thank you for trusting me on guitar duties. I promise to do my absolute best!"

Fans will not have to wait long to see Venehsalo in action. He is set to make his live debut with the band at a festival in Germany on June 27, where the group's new lineup will take the stage together for the first time.

BEAST IN BLACK would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to amazing Daniel Freyberg for stepping in on guitar during the recent run of live shows. His irreplaceable contribution on stage brought both stability and energy to the performances, and the band is deeply appreciative of his support during this transitional period.

Daniel says: "I wanna thank BEAST IN BLACK and the fans for this amazing adventure together. We all knew this chapter would be temporary due to my long-term plans with CROWNSHIFT, but I'm really glad we got to make some great memories around the globe. Although our paths are now heading in different directions, the friendship remains strong."

A former member of CHILDREN OF BODOM and BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, Freyberg will now shift his full-time focus to his band CROWNSHIFT, which is currently working on a new album.

BEAST IN BLACK guitarist Anton Kabanen sat out the band's recent North American tour as the support act for HELLOWEEN in order to focus on completing work on BEAST IN BLACK's long-awaited fourth studio album.

BEAST IN BLACK is known for its dynamic blend of power metal, 1980s pop, and electronic music. Their critically acclaimed albums "Berserker", "From Hell With Love" and "Dark Connection" have solidified their global presence, along with notable tours and festival appearances. Their energetic live performances and unique sound have made them a standout act in the modern metal scene.

Kabanen was dismissed from BATTLE BEAST in February 2015 due to what was described at the time as "insurmountable disagreements" with the other members of the band.

Photo credit: Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen