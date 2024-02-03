BEASTÖ BLANCÖ Feat. ALICE COOPER Bassist CHUCK GARRIC: New Single 'Run For Your Life' Released

BEASTÖ BLANCÖ, the band comprised of Chuck Garric (longtime ALICE COOPER bassist) on guitars and vocals, Calico Cooper (Alice's daughter) on vocals, Brother Latham on guitar, Jan LeGrow on bass and Sean Sellers on drums, is back in 2024 with a new single, "Run For Your Life", produced by Chris Harms of LORD OF THE LOST. It's the first taste of their forthcoming new album, "Kinetica", coming later this year via COP International Records, that aspires to capture the visuals, energy, love, sex, sweat, robots, and raw animalistic essence that defines the band.

This adrenaline-fueled track "Run For Your Life" kicks things off with a sonic and lyrical call to face fears and trust bestial instincts. In the accompanying music video, BEASTÖ BLANCÖ charges full force into life amid intergalactic chaos, pursuing their cybernetic "Machine Girl" warrior Queen. The epic hunt unfolds, with the band's sound leading the charge. BEASTÖ BLANCÖ refuses to run, embodying the spirit of the less than perfect, the flawed, and the free.

Calico says: "'Run For Your Life' is a track about stamina. The sheer force of will it takes to dig deep and run from any black holes sucking you in. To not be crushed by the destruction. But to run hard and fast… for your life. You have the power to save yourself. And it's worth it."

BEASTÖ BLANCÖ features the electrifying collaboration of Nashville-based shock rockers Garric and high priestess Cooper, delivering an instant knockout blow. With an explosive sound and captivating visuals, "Run For Your Life" is the perfect balance of raw power and infectious melodies that showcases BEASTÖ BLANCÖ's refreshing authenticity as a beacon of genuine, unapologetic rock 'n' roll.

Adds Christian Petke, founder of COP International Records: "I have been working in the industry for over 30 years and I have never represented a band that is this focused and driven. BEASTÖ BLANCÖ's musicianship and professionalism is just mind-blowing. I am absolutely in love with their sound and energy; here is a band that effortlessly combines deep rock 'n' roll roots with 21st century attitude and technology. The icing on the cake is the fact that they are totally fun to work with."

In addition to the new music, BEASTÖ BLANCÖ has been confirmed for appearances at several European festivals this summer, including Wacken Open Air, Ur Rock and Plague Noir, with more dates coming soon.

Photo credit: Jed Williams