BEHEMOTH Releases Music Video For New Song 'I, Scvlptor'

Polish extreme metal veterans BEHEMOTH have unleashed "I, Scvlptor", the first single and title track of the band's upcoming studio release "I, Scvlptor". The music video was produced by the acclaimed Polish production collective Grupa 13, while the cover artwork and design were created by long-time BEHEMOTH collaborator Bartek Rogalewicz.

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski comments: "'I, Scvlptor' is a new BEHEMOTH song rooted in the tradition of monumental tracks like 'O Father O Satan O Sun!', 'Lucifer' or 'Nieboga Czarny Xiądz', while at the same time opening a new chapter. It carries that epic weight but also takes an unexpected turn that makes it feel fresh and different from the previous pieces. Lyrically, it is a metaphor for the endless process of shaping oneself — an uneven struggle with matter and personal limitations. The paradox is that from the moment we are born we are already destined to die, so perhaps it is not about victory itself, but about the constant act of sculpting who we are."

"I, Scvlptor", which will be out on September 4, 2026, is an exclusive release featuring eight previously unreleased songs — seven new studio recordings and one live track. It is an autonomous body of work that bridges the band's foundational past with their present creative fire. The release features brand-new studio material embodying the full force of BEHEMOTH's live energy and intensity. Two tracks — "Rise Of The Blackstorm Of Evil" (from "The Return Of The Northern Moon", 1992) and "In Thy Pandemaeternum" (from "Pandemonic Incantations", 1998) — are newly re-recorded versions of early BEHEMOTH material, reshaped with modern sonics while preserving their original spirit. There are also tributes to the bands who had a huge influence on BEHEMOTH: "In League With Satan", originally by VENOM, featuring Shagrath of DIMMU BORGIR; and "The Return Of Darkness And Evil", originally by BATHORY, featuring Sakis Tolis of ROTTING CHRIST. It will be made available on CD, LP, MC and limited-edition box set through Massacre worldwide and in digital via Nuclear Blast.

Nergal says: "We're fucking excited about the release of 'I, Scvlptor'. Even though it's not a regular studio album and is, in fact, more of a compilation, the mere fact that it contains songs nobody has ever heard before makes it a significant release for us. What's more, some of these tracks are likely a little different from what we offered on our last album, 'The Shit Ov God'. That's why we see 'I, Scvlptor' as an important record — a connecting piece, a bridge between where we are now and whatever may come next in the distant future."

Track listing:

01. I, Scvlptor

02. Lord Ov The Horizons

03. Rise Of The Blackstorm Of Evil

04. In Thy Pandemaeternum

05. Begotten

06. In League With Satan

07. The Return Of Darkness And Evil (live)

08. Lord Ov The Horizons (alternative version)

BEHEMOTH's ascent from the Polish underground to the upper echelons of the international album charts is one of extreme metal's most remarkable stories. With virtually every major release over the past two decades, the band has broken new ground commercially — without ever compromising a single note of their uncompromising vision.

"The Apostasy" (2007) marked the band's first-ever entry on the U.S. Billboard 200, debuting at No. 149 — a landmark moment that signaled the arrival of a new global force in extreme metal. "Evangelion" (2009) raised the bar further, debuting at No. 56 on the Billboard 200 and making it clear that BEHEMOTH's fanbase was growing at an extraordinary rate. "The Satanist" (2014) shattered all expectations. Debuting at No. 34 on the Billboard 200, it became the highest-charting black or death metal album in the chart's history at that time — a record-breaking achievement that sent shockwaves through the industry. The album simultaneously debuted at No. 1 in Poland on the OLIS chart, the band's home country — cementing BEHEMOTH as a mainstream cultural phenomenon as much as an underground institution. Nergal himself called it "unheard of" and noted that no black or death metal artist had ever reached a higher Billboard position. "I Loved You At Your Darkest" (2018) continued the momentum, debuting at No. 85 on the Billboard 200. In Poland, the album again dominated, reaching No. 1 on the vinyl chart and No. 4 overall. The album also charted highly across Germany, Sweden, the UK, Australia and beyond. "Opvs Contra Natvram" (2022) saw BEHEMOTH chart once more across multiple territories, including a Top 20 entry on the U.K. official albums chart (No. 19),further cementing their position as one of the most commercially viable extreme metal acts in the world.

Photo: Grzegorz Gołębiowski