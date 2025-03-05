BEHEMOTH Unleashes Video For New Single 'The Shadow Elite'

Extreme metal giants BEHEMOTH will release their new album, "The Shit Ov God", on May 9 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official music video for the LP's second single, "The Shadow Elite", can be seen below.

On an exclusive invite-only basis, BEHEMOTH's legionnaires gathered at a secret location for a raw, primal live performance. Branded and tattooed with BEHEMOTH's sigils, the band's most dedicated fans, known as "The Shadow Elite", form a chaotic scene as the band performs from within a cage.

Marking Ash Wednesday in true BEHEMOTH fashion, "The Shadow Elite" channels the band's early roots with relentless blast beats and searing tremolo riffs, a ferocious testament to their signature sound.

BEHEMOTH founder and frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski commented: "'The Shadow Elite' is the second single and the opening track from our thirteenth album, 'The Shit Ov God'. A raw, high-energy anthem with a relentless drive — a banger built for the stage! Lyrically, it's a call to arms — a fearless battle cry for outcasts, anarchists, and free minds to rise. We will not be silenced. It's about uniting and summoning the courage to embrace and amplify the fire of freedom that burns within us!"

BEHEMOTH have always been known for not shying away from controversy, and they most certainly remain true to this approach with their 13th full-length. Here's a band that, 34 years in, is releasing its most inflammatory and extreme record to date. Eight songs that go into the fathoms of humanity, divinity, and what defiance means in an age where individuality is prized but everyone is clinging to their saviors — musically, politically, or otherwise. The title of the album is in line with those sensibilities.

Intentionally polarizing, Nergal says of the title: "We chose this provocative title deliberately, rejecting subtlety in favor of a direct and polarizing statement. It's a defiant plunge into the depths, daring to seek the absolute even in the gutter."

But make no mistake, despite its apparent insubtlety, the album title gets a touch of genius when seen in combination with the strikingly clever artwork, which depicts an upside-down version of the most common Christogram "IHS."

Nergal commented: "I've reached a point in BEHEMOTH's journey and my own creativity where words and statements mean less and less. The true essence of who we are and what we stand for lies in our music, our art, our visuals, our sounds, our performances, and the ways we connect with you. I deeply believe BEHEMOTH represents transcendent, timeless art.

"The number thirteen — so magical and significant. If this were to be our final album, I could say I die a proud man. Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the most refined, purest representation of BEHEMOTH. No filler, no excess — just the very best we have to offer, handed to you.

"Hail Satan."

BEHEMOTH meticulously chose the audiovisual artists involved on the album. Production on the album was helmed by the inimitable Jens Bogren of Fascination Street Studios (EMPEROR, ENSLAVED, KREATOR, ROTTING CHRIST et al.). Working closely with the band, Bogren's deft hand underscored the band's natural sound while sacrificing none of the mayhem and ferocity which permeates the band's essence. As is always the case with BEHEMOTH, the visuals were as carefully constructed as the sound. The band tapped long-time collaborator and partner in crime Bartek Rogalewicz (BLACK.LODGE.IS.NOW) as well as Dark Sigil Workshop to make the beautifully ominous and unique cover art.

"The Shit Ov God" track listing:

01. The Shadow Elite

02. Sowing Salt

03. The Shit Ov God

04. Lvciferaeon

05. To Drown The Svn In Wine

06. Nomen Barbarvm

07. O Venvs, Come!

08. Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)

This spring, BEHEMOTH will embark on the extreme metal event of 2025, featuring legendary Norwegian black metal pioneers SATYRICON as special guest. From the ancient lands of Greece, the ever-epic ROTTING CHRIST completes "The Unholy Trinity".

The tour kicks off on April 4, 2025, in Vienna, Austria and descends across major cities, including Berlin, Paris, London, and Stockholm, before culminating in Prague, Czech Republic on April 27, 2025.

Fans can expect a night of incredible metal mastery, as each band bring their distinct and intense sounds to life on stage. BEHEMOTH's explosive performances, SATYRICON's black metal majesty and ROTTING CHRIST's dark, melodic ferocity will make this tour one for the ages.

BEHEMOTH tapped UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS drummer Jon Rice for the Polish extreme metallers summer 2024 European tour. Rice was temporarily filling in for longtime BEHEMOTH drummer Inferno (real name: Zbigniew Robert Promiński),who was unable to make the shows "due to health issues".

Rice previously subbed for Inferno during BEHEMOTH's 2022 South American tour with ARCH ENEMY, 2017 North American tour with SLAYER and select 2019 headlining dates in Israel and Turkey.

BEHEMOTH's "O Father, O Satan, O Svmmer" 2024 European tour was described in a press release as "a monstrous voyage through the continent to perform upon huge outdoor festival stages and selected club shows, accompanied by a wickedly curated lineup of bands. Truly a spectacle not to be missed!" The tour featured special guests TESTAMENT, GAEREA, PESTILENCE, UADA, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT and UNTO OTHERS on select dates.

BEHEMOTH's 12th studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", was released in September 2022. The LP was previously described in a press release as "a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that BEHEMOTH's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview."

Photo credit: Sylwia Makris and Christian Martin Weiss