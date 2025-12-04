BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Doesn't 'Get' Bands Like PARKWAY DRIVE, AVENGED SEVENFOLD And SLEEP TOKEN: 'It's Not My DNA'

In a new interview with Australia's Jaimunji, host of "Metal On Tap", BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski lamented the fact that many of the biggest hard rock and heavy metal bands have either retired or are close to retirement age. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Every time GUNS N' ROSES are in town, I'm up and I always go and check it out. With all those legacy bands, be it GUNS, be it AC/DC, be it fucking METALLICA, [IRON] MAIDEN, in the first place I'm a fan of their music. I collect their records. I've always been a fan [of those bands], as far as I remember. And I always tell whoever I talk to, man, just go and see those bands. Buy tickets and go and see [them play], because the time is flying. And it's gonna be in a blink of the eye that METALLICA is no longer, fucking MAIDEN is no longer. You would be, like, 'Oh, shit. I should have gone and gone and seen them.' Yeah, you fucking should. So every time those bands come across Poland or wherever I have a chance, [I] fucking go and embrace that because this era is getting to an end."

He continued: "It's gonna be another few years, hopefully good years for the [afore]mentioned bands and others — there's more, but there's lesser and lesser. It's shrinking, [the list of] big arena rock-star bands that I look up to. I mean, I know PARKWAY DRIVE is probably an arena band now, but it doesn't tell me anything. I don't know what PARKWAY DRIVE is. I don't know what AVENGED SEVENFOLD is. I don't know what — who is SLEEP TOKEN? It's not me. It's not my DNA. I mean, I don't fucking get it. It's probably good music. It's all well played and big productions and stuff, but once those giants leave the earth, leave the stage, let's put it that way — I'm lonely. There's nowhere to go."

Looking ahead, Nergal addressed BEHEMOTH's future and the possibility of his band carrying on into his late 70s. He said: "I'm only 48. But then again, extreme metal is not really heavy metal. It is, sort of. It is a form of heavy metal, just on steroids. Obviously it requires way more energy and stamina and physical vitality or whatever you call it. And it's not easy. It's not getting any easier.

"[On the upcoming Australian tour], you'll see BEHEMOTH at its prime, which means that we exactly know how to do it," Nergal explained. "We know how to level out our physical potential throughout the set. And we still can pull off a 75-minute-long set that's very dynamic and intense, and you won't get bored. You won't go, 'It's a fucking old-school death or black metal band just cashing in on their legacy.' No, no — we put all the force there and we're all in.

"When I look at bands — I don't know — Klaus Meine [of] SCORPIONS, the dude is almost 80 years old," Nergal added. "Hey, my mom is 80 this year, I believe, or 79. And the dude, he looks good. He barely walks [on stage], but his voice is fucking on point. And I'm, like, 'Holy fuck.' So I'm 48, and I'm counting. [I have] 32 years to go. No fucking way! But then again, you never know. But I'm guessing another 10 years. 10 good years of touring and maybe doing another record, even though I'm questioning the sense of recording any new music. Who fucking cares these days about new music? But, anyways, I think BEHEMOTH has at least 10 good years ahead, and we're so looking forward to come back over there [to Australia]."

BEHEMOTH's latest album, "The Shit Ov God", came out in May via Nuclear Blast Records. Production on the LP was helmed by the inimitable Jens Bogren of Fascination Street Studios (EMPEROR, ENSLAVED, KREATOR, ROTTING CHRIST et al.). Working closely with the band, Bogren's deft hand underscored the band's natural sound while sacrificing none of the mayhem and ferocity which permeates the band's essence. As is always the case with BEHEMOTH, the visuals were as carefully constructed as the sound. The band tapped longtime collaborator and partner in crime Bartek Rogalewicz (BLACK.LODGE.IS.NOW) as well as Dark Sigil Workshop to make the beautifully ominous and unique cover art.