BENEDICTION Shares New Song 'Engines Of War' From Upcoming 'Ravage Of Empires' Album

February 6, 2025

British death metal veterans BENEDICTION have released a new song called "Engines Of War". The track is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, "Ravage Of Empires", which is due to be released on April 4, 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Ravage Of Empires" will be the band's ninth full-length since forming back in 1989 in Birmingham, England.

"Sometimes They Come Back" is not just the title of a horror movie based on a macabre tale by Stephen King, it is also a summary of what happened to BENEDICTION, yet you might like to add a "better than ever before". While never officially disbanded, BENEDICTION's eighth studio album, 2020's "Scriptures", achieved what is usually not an easy feat. It connected well with classics like "Transcend The Rubicon" (1993) and its immediate and memorable songwriting, the heavy-as-a-brick "Grind Bastard" (1998),and also saw legendary vocalist Dave Ingram return with his merciless roar and knack for morbid, twisted lyrics. After two albums with Dave Hunt on vocals, "Scriptures" was BENEDICTION's first record in over a decade, impressing with aggressive up-tempo attacks like "Iterations Of I" and "Rabid Carnality" or the neck-breaking mid-tempo barrage of "Stormcrow", songs that became live staples alongside "evergreens" such as "I Bow To None", "Magnificat", "Subconscious Terror" or "Vision In The Shroud" in no time. With "Scriptures", BENEDICTION even almost cracked Germany's Top 10 by entering at a phenomenal No. 11 of the official German chart, showing that the death metal veterans founded 1989 in Birmingham, England, offered an extremely well-received sonic catharsis when due to the pandemic, people were locked down and pissed off.

With their brilliant new record "Ravage Of Empires" in tow, founding members and guitarists Darren Brookes and Peter Rew, longtime vocalist Dave Ingram, drummer Giovanni Durst and Nik Sampson (bass) will travel far and wide once more. Already confirmed are the "Tales Of The Triple Death" tour with JUNGLE ROT and MASTER kicking off on album release date as well as confirmed appearances at Wacken Open Air and Maryland Deathfest.

Photo by Karen Rew

