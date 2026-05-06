BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME To Perform Inside Prehistoric Cave As The Caverns Expands Its Role In Heavy Music

Progressive metal innovators BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will descend underground on Friday, June 19 for a performance inside The Caverns, a state-of-the-art music venue within a natural limestone cave system in Grundy County, Tennessee.

In recent years, The Caverns has steadily expanded its presence in the metal and experimental music world, hosting landmark underground performances from drone pioneers SUNN O))) (twice),the subterranean intensity of BLOOD INCANTATION, the theatrical chaos of GWAR, genre-defying guitarist Buckethead (three appearances to date with another scheduled for August 7),and the return of cult sludge innovators ACID BATH. These performances have helped define The Caverns as a singular environment for heavy music in an underground setting.

In 2026, The Caverns was named to Billboard's 2026 Top Music Venues list, earning recognition for what the publication called its "Wow Factor," highlighting venues that deliver truly distinctive live experiences.

Joe Lurgio, general manager of The Caverns, said the venue's natural setting resonates with artists across genres — especially metal.

"The Caverns is a venue for all genres of music, and that certainly includes metal," he said. "Could there be a more perfect place for a metal show than surrounded by rock inside a prehistoric cave?"

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's June 19 performance adds another chapter to The Caverns' evolving role as a destination for world-class artists seeking an environment unlike any traditional stage — where music is experienced deep within the earth itself.

Tickets and additional information are available at The Caverns' official web site.

Nestled in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned music destination with a stunning subterranean venue and natural acoustics that make every performance immersive and unforgettable. Above ground, an outdoor amphitheater offers sweeping views of the Cumberland Plateau. Visitors can enjoy guided cave tours, on-site camping, luxury yurts, and an on-site tavern. In the summertime, The Caverns also hosts Camp Caverns for kids ages 8–13. The Caverns is a one-of-a-kind destination for music, adventure, and connection.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, which released its latest album, "The Blue Nowhere", in September 2025 via InsideOut Music, recently announced a new U.S. tour in support of the LP. The 31-date headlining trek will kicks off on May 15 in Richmond, Virginia and conclude on June 20 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will be joined on select dates by special guests including IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, FALLUJAH, THANK YOU SCIENTIST and THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE.

The U.S. tour follows a month of European performances through the months of February and March. Prior to that tour, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME released a stunning live recording of album highlight "God Terror", recorded in Denver during the band's North American dates.

In late 2025, an expanded digital version of "The Blue Nowhere" was released, featuring the bonus track "Overture" and instrumental versions of the album's original 10 tracks.

"The Blue Nowhere" has been hailed by Consequence as "another mind-bending prog metal journey," with Revolver noting the band's music is as "complex as ever," and Loudwire praising the album as "another characteristically compelling and eccentric record," from the genre-defying architects of modern progressive metal.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have built a reputation as one of heavy music's most forward-thinking and creatively ambitious bands. Over the past 25 years, they have released eleven albums, from their 2002 self-titled debut to 2025's "The Blue Nowhere", blending technical mastery with conceptual depth. Throughout their career, their albums have consistently landed on year-end best-of lists, earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 (with the award's web site praising their music as "versatile, imaginative and absolutely crushing the band's music"),been dubbed "prog metal heroes" by Kerrang!, and praised by Guitar World for their "epic" and "hugely diverse" sound.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME is Tommy Rogers (vocals/keys),Paul Waggoner (guitars),Dan Briggs (bass/keys) and Blake Richardson (drums).