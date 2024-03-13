BIFF BYFORD Doesn't Think SAXON Will Ever Use Artificial Intelligence During Songwriting Process

In a new interview with Sonoridades Inc., SAXON frontman Biff Byford was asked if he would ever consider using artificial intelligence during the songwriting process. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't think we'll ever use it. I think at the moment it's a bit of a gimmick. If people start writing songs with it and they start getting success, then that may well change a lot of things. But I think as far as heavy metal and heavy rock, I think it's gonna be used more in pop. Maybe some rap music. I don't know. It depends how people wanna go with it. I know you can already put an idea in and it comes back with lyrics for you, which, it's a bit of a cheat, really. You need to use your brain. But, yeah, we'll see how that goes."

Last December, Byford told The Metal Voice that SAXON's live performances and recording sessions are "very authentic. I don't do anything with my voice," the singer noted. "I've learned how to sing over the years. And I just keep it straight and just go for it, really. That's the secret. Studio-wise, we don't use any sort of computer-generated backup anything. When we play live, we don't use click tracks or anything. Everything you get is live. We might have a few noises on Nibbs's [SAXON bassist Timothy Carter] bass pedals, like sirens and jet planes and things — just little effects and things — but most of what you get and what you hear is live."

Asked by The Metal Voice host Jimmy Kay what he would say to new bands who are starting off who are already lip syncing and using laptops, Biff replied: "Uh, well, lip syncing is miming, really. But I think there's a lot of software you can use now to enhance the sounds and enhance yourself. We don't really bother with that, to tell you the truth. We're a live band and always have been known as a live band, and our albums are an extension of that, really. That's how we work."

SAXON's 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", was released on January 19 via Silver Lining Music. The LP was produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering.

Last year, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. He has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".