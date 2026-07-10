BIFF BYFORD On Upcoming SAXON Album: 'It's Heavier, More Than Anything'

SAXON vocalist Biff Byford recently spoke to U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine about the British heavy metal legends' upcoming 25th studio album, tentatively due on January 22, 2027 via Silver Lining Music. He said: "I got into trouble for giving away the release date, so I must be very careful what I say. I can tell you that it's finished, and that we have shot two videos. The pre-order date is in September, but I'm not supposed to have told you that… You will find out [the album title] soon."

Asked about SAXON drummer Nigel Glockler's recent comment that the band's upcoming LP is "a lot more groove-oriented", Biff said: "I don't think of it that way. But for him [as a drummer] I can see why he might say that. It's heavier, more than anything. Maybe that's what Nigel means."

Regarding whether SAXON's latest addition, guitarist Brian Tatler, was once again involved in the songwriting process, Biff said: "Yeah. But it's about equal between what we call the 'stringers' — Brian and Doug [Scarratt]. Brian brings a lot to the band. Which isn't to say that [original SAXON guitarist] Paul [Quinn] didn't, but the fans love [Brian] and he's a well-respected guy."

SAXON recently announced the first U.K. and Ireland leg of their "Gods Of Thunder" world tour, with further international dates set to be revealed in the coming months. Adding to the excitement, the band will revive its legendary 30-foot mechanized Eagle for all U.K. and Ireland shows, with the exception of Cardiff due to venue restrictions. Fans can also expect the return of SAXON's celebrated "Castles & Eagles" stage production, promising one of the most spectacular live presentations in the band's history.

Originally constructed in the early 1980s as SAXON prepared to tour their seminal album "Denim And Leather", the iconic Eagle was built by Midlands-based company LSD using airport runway landing lights. It made its first appearance during a pre-tour rehearsal in London before becoming an enduring symbol of the band.

Towering above audiences during SAXON's massive arena tours, the emblematic Eagle quickly became SAXON's mascot and inspired the title of their acclaimed 1982 U.K. Top 5 live album, "The Eagle Has Landed", leading to fans requesting its presence ever since.

This past January, Biff revealed that longtime SAXON producer and JUDAS PRIEST touring guitarist Andy Sneap had finished mixing the new SAXON album.

SAXON's upcoming LP will be the follow-up to "Hell, Fire And Damnation", which came out in January 2024 via Silver Lining Music.

Last October, Byford shared a video update in which he said he had completed the final round of chemotherapy in his fight against bowel cancer.Although Biff released a video message in August 2025 in which he implied that he underwent an operation to remove "a small tumor" from his "prostate gland", he later clarified that he was actually diagnosed with bowel cancer, which is cancer that is found anywhere in the large bowel, including the colon and rectum. Byford was later treated with chemotherapy for "a short period", resulting in the cancelation of a couple of shows and the postponement of several others.

Earlier in 2025, SAXON announced the cancelation of 10 summer shows and festival appearances while Byford was recovering from the cancer surgery.

In August 2024, Biff underwent a "procedure" to treat atrial flutter, a type of heart rhythm abnormality, or arrhythmia, that causes the heart's upper chambers (atria) to beat too quickly.

In September 2019, Biff suffered a heart attack and underwent an emergency triple bypass surgery.

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" was produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering.

In early 2023, Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with SAXON. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road and in the studio by Tatler.

Brian has been touring with Doug, Nigel, Nibbs and Biff since mid-2023, but continues to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".