BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG, TRAVIS BARKER, TIM ARMSTRONG And CJ RAMONE To Perform At Official RAMONES 50th-Anniversary Tribute

Ramones Productions, Inc. and Hollywood Forever have announced the official RAMONES 50th-anniversary tribute. Taking place the evening of August 30, 2026, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, this special edition of an annual Los Angeles tradition will serve as the first milestone celebration commemorating 50 years since the release of the RAMONES' self-titled, debut album. Hosted by screen icon John Travolta, the concert will include the inaugural live performance from CRETIN FAMILY — a supergroup featuring Tim Armstrong (RANCID),Billie Joe Armstrong (GREEN DAY),Travis Barker (BLINK-182),CJ Ramone (RAMONES) and special surprise guests playing a set of RAMONES songs — as well as a double feature screening of "Carrie"'s 50th-anniversary deluxe edition, and John Travolta's new film, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach". Shepard Fairey will also present a guest DJ set, with proceeds from the event supporting David Agus MD Cancer Research at Ellison Institute.

Tickets for the official RAMONES 50th-anniversary tribute are available now here.

Linda Ramone said: "I'm excited to celebrate the best band ever with RAMONES fans from all over the world, and to welcome our new generation of fans. See you at Hollywood Forever. Hey Ho, Let's Go! Gabba Gabba Hey!"

John Travolta added: "Two years ago, I had the pleasure of experiencing the Hollywood Forever Johnny Ramone tribute for the first time. It was a blast, and I want to return again for the RAMONES tribute! With showing something new, my directorial debut, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'. And something old, the 50th anniversary of original 'Carrie'. It is going to be a fun night. See you there!"

Tim Armstrong said: "From the moment I first heard the RAMONES, music was never the same. They are my favorite band of all time ! I can't wait to play those great and perfect RAMONES songs with my friends CJ, Travis and Billie. It's gonna be wild!"

Billie Joe Armstrong said: "The spirit of the RAMONES is alive in every backyard punk show, punk club and festival. Generation after generation of cretins and weirdos become RAMONES lovers. Kids are influenced by the RAMONES and they don't even know it yet. ¡Viva RAMONES!"

Travis Barker said: "The RAMONES are the blueprint. Punk rock wouldn't be what it is today without them. I'm honored to celebrate 50 years of one of the greatest bands ever!!!"

CJ Ramone said: "This is gonna be the biggest celebration of the RAMONES anyone has seen for a long time!!!"

With the release of "Ramones" in 1976, the RAMONES ignited the punk rock revolution. Fast, loud and relentless, Joey Ramone (vocals),Johnny Ramone (guitar),Dee Dee Ramone (bass) and Tommy Ramone (drums) cut through the era's excess with a brash attitude and a set of songs — "Blitzkrieg Bop", "Judy Is A Punk" and a dozen other short, combustible, stripped-down but groundbreaking blasts — that were like nothing else at the time. "Punk rock started in 1976 in New York, when four cretins from Queens came up with a mutant strain of blitzkrieg bubblegum," said Rolling Stone, when naming "Ramones" the No. 1 greatest punk album of all time this year. "The revolution they inspired split the history of rock & roll in half. But even if punk rock began as a kind of negation — a call to stark, brutal simplicity — its musical variety and transforming emotional power was immediate and remains staggering."

In the five decades that have passed, "the album's influence has been incalculable" (The New York Times),and the RAMONES' music reaches more ears today than ever before. The official RAMONES 50th-anniversary tribute arrives at the center of a series of year-long festivities to honor not only the record's generational legacy, but the birth of a genre and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers' enduring impact on this global grassroots movement. From punk to pop to the perennially cool, music and style have never been the same since.

Ahead of the official RAMONES 50th-anniversary tribute, Rhino will release a limited-edition, first-time picture disc pressing of "Ramones" on July 17, and a 2LP colored edition of "Ramones' Live At The Roxy, 8/12/76" on July 31, as part of its Spirit Of '76 campaign.