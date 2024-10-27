BILLY CORGAN Announces December 2024 Solo Tour Of Australia

Billy Corgan, the frontman of the two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, has announced a limited run of winter 2024 performances in Australia. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 30 at 9 a.m. local time followed by general on-sale on Friday, November 1 at 9 a.m. local time.

Supported by THE DELTA RIGGS as his backing band, Corgan will showcase his talents down under and across the continent with several headline shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, along with previously announced festival sets at Good Things Festival. With a well-established solo music catalog, Corgan will play some of his greatest hits and some of THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' classics.

The newly announced performances follow a highly successful year in touring for THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, with an expansive run of stadium performances with GREEN DAY as part of "The Saviors Tour" and arena dates nationwide. Earlier this summer, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS trotted across Europe with a combination of arena and headline festival dates and later this fall, the band's upcoming multi-city Latin American Fall tour will see the band play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade.

Billy Corgan 2024 performance dates

Dec. 01 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley St Music Hall

Dec. 03 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

Dec. 04 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

Dec. 06 - Melbourne, Australia - Flemington Racecourse (Good Things Festival)

Dec. 07 - Sydney, Australia - Centennial Park (Good Things Festival)

Dec. 08 - Brisbane, Australia - Showgrounds (Good Things Festival)

Beyond founding and fronting THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, Corgan stands out as a solo artist, producer, songwriter, poet, wrestling promoter, podcast host, and café owner. His solo catalog comprises "TheFutureEmbrace" (2005),"Aegea" (2014),"Ogilala" (2017) and, most recently, "Cotillions" (2019). In the studio, he has notably collaborated with everyone from Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH, Rick Ocasek, CHEAP TRICK, Ray Davies, NEW ORDER, Marianne Faithful and SCORPIONS to KORN, PHANTOGRAM, THE VERONICAS and CODE ORANGE. He has also contributed music to soundtracks such as "Ransom" directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, "Stigmata" and "Spun", to name a few. He released his first poetry book, "Blinking With Fists", in 2004. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) — home to a dynamic roster and bombastic pay-per-view spectacles. He notably owns Madame ZuZu's Tea House in Highland Park, where he often performs intimate surprise sets, and is set to debut a new podcast under Bill Maher's production company Club Random Studios. Corgan also remains a staunch animal advocate who supports no-kill shelters such as PAWS Chicago. The Chicago native is constantly writing and recording new music.

Photo credit: Jason Renaud