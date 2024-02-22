BILLY CORGAN To Star In New Unscripted Series About His Life

Grammy Award-winning founder of THE SMASHING PUMPKINS and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) president Billy Corgan has announced an exclusive streaming deal for NWA with The CW. Under this newly minted all-encompassing partnership, multiple NWA programs will be streaming and on-demand via The CW platform and portal in the United States.

Democratizing access to action-packed wrestling from some of the sport's biggest, boldest, and brightest personalities, all programming is notably available free of charge and without a subscription via The CW app. It represents a monumental power move for NWA. The partnership not only amplifies the brand's presence throughout popular culture and the zeitgeist, but it also sets a precedent for wrestling, at large.

Flagship program "NWA Powerrr" is live on the platform now and features "Return To Robarts" programming emanating from the historic Robarts Arena in Sarasota, Florida. New episodes air weekly on Tuesdays with past seasons also available to stream. Additionally, the much-anticipated "Paranoia" live event on Powerrr is also now available on The CW. Shot on January 13, 2024 at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the signature live event "Paranoia" features some of the league's top stars and a myriad of thrilling high-octane matches. Next up, the massive signature live event "Hard Times 2024" will premiere on the platform as part of future episodes of "NWA Powerrr", streaming on both CWTV.com and The CW app.

Regarding the alliance, Corgan commented: "The CW has made a big commitment to sports, and they have an incredible top-tier streaming platform. The network's audience represents a very wide swath of American culture — which wrestling has always been a key part of. This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach that audience more readily. We're excited to get the chance to show there are other voices in professional wrestling. With NWA, there's honesty, integrity, and a different level of swagger, because it's coming from the underground. It's similar to rock 'n' roll in this respect. With The CW behind us, we're pulling NWA into the light where fans can appreciate its authenticity."

Additionally, a brand new unscripted untitled series about Corgan's life, family, role as president of NWA, and his "day job" will also debut on The CW later this year. Co-produced by Corgan's own production company Lightning One Inc. and Nacelle Company, it offers an unprecedented vignette into every dimension of his world with unparalleled candor.

Corgan continues to deepen the storied mythos and legacy of NWA — one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands in the world. He has carefully curated matches and sought-out exciting new talent, building a haven for future superstars to shine with attitude, integrity, power, and panache.

As such, NWA currently serves as a home to the likes of EC3, Matt Cardona, "Thrillbilly" Silas Mason, Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, The Immortals (Odinson and Kratos),Blunt Force Trauma (Damage and Carnage),Aron Stevens, Austin Idol, THE INSANE CLOWN POSSE's Violent J, The Brothers of Funstruction Yabo and Ruffo, Colby Corino, Mims, Max the Impaler, The Sinister Minister Father James Mitchell, Burchill, Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, May Valentine, among others.

With more heavyweights, more drama, and the most bravado, Billy Corgan, The CW and NWA will enthrall and thrill inside and outside of the ring throughout 2024 and beyond. Stay tuned.

Established in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands worldwide. In 2017, Corgan acquired the NWA with the vision of reinventing the brand for the modern era while honoring its legacy from the 1980s. The NWA has expanded its programming, starting with the critically acclaimed "Ten Pounds Of Gold" docu-series, followed by weekly broadcasts of "NWA Powerrr", available to stream for free on The CW. The NWA regularly holds dozens of live professional wrestling events every year in the United States as well as internationally with events in locations such as shows in Australia and Mexico.

Beyond founding and fronting Grammy Award-winning band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, Corgan stands out as a solo artist, producer, songwriter, poet, wrestling promoter, and café owner. His solo catalog comprises "TheFutureEmbrace" (2005),"Aegea" (2014),"Ogilala" (2017),and, most recently, "Cotillions" (2019). In the studio, he has notably collaborated with everyone from Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH, Rick Ocasek, CHEAP TRICK, Ray Davies, NEW ORDER, Marianne Faithful, and SCORPIONS to KORN, PHANTOGRAM, THE VERONICAS and CODE ORANGE. He has also contributed music to soundtracks such as "Ransom" directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, "Stigmata" and "Spun", to name a few. He released his first poetry book, "Blinking With Fists", in 2004. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) — home to a dynamic roster and bombastic pay-per-view spectacles. He notably owns Madame ZuZu's Tea House in Highland Park where he often performs intimate surprise sets. Corgan also remains a staunch animal advocate who supports no-kill shelters such as PAWS Chicago. The Chicago native is constantly writing and recording new music.