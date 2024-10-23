BIOHAZARD And LIFE OF AGONY Announce 2025 European CO-Headlining Tour

For the first time ever, BIOHAZARD and LIFE OF AGONY will share the stage on a monumental international co-headlining tour. Two of the heaviest bands to ever call Brooklyn, New York home, the metal titans launch the 24-city tour on February 25, 2025 in Nottingham, England, and will hit 10 countries before the tour wraps March 29, 2025 in Amsterdam.

Tickets for all shows go on-sale Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. CET / 9 a.m. GMT, with promoter and venue pre-sales launching Wednesday, October 23 at 12 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. GMT.

Tour dates:

Feb. 25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Feb. 26 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

Feb. 28 - Newcastle, UK - NX Newcastle

Mar. 01 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

Mar. 02 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Mar. 04 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Mar. 05 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Mar. 07 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard

Mar. 08 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeline

Mar. 11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Mar. 13 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

Mar. 14 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle

Mar. 15 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

Mar. 17 - Krakow, Poland - Studio Krakow

Mar. 18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

Mar. 19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

Mar. 21 - Seraring, Belgium - OM

Mar. 22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

Mar. 23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt

Mar. 25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

Mar. 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

Mar. 28 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

Mar. 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

BIOHAZARD recently signed with Frontiers Label Group's new imprint BLKIIBLK. The band will release a highly anticipated new album in 2025, the band's first full-length effort in over a decade.

In a recent interview with France's Loud TV, BIOHAZARD bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld confirmed that he and his bandmates were "making a new album". Evan said: "I'm really excited about it. I'm writing a lot of lyrics right now, working on some music. All the guys are writing. It's exciting."

Evan previously discussed BIOHAZARD's plans for new music this past April in an interview with El Planeta Del Rock. At the time, he said: "We're working on our process on a couple of really cool songs, and when something is special enough and we are excited about it, I imagine we'll release a single before release an album, but there's a full-length album in the works. That's the mission… We wanna go into the studio and really lock ourselves down, like we used to do in the '90s, and spend some time really [making a strong album]. For us, it's not about one song, one song. Making an album is still something that we care about."

He continued: "I know it's not the popular [way of doing things]. How many people buy new albums by artists and listen to the whole album from beginning to end? Young people don't really ingest music like that so much. But BIOHAZARD is about authenticity. We do what we do, and we're gonna make the best album we can make in 2024."

The first reunion gig from Billy Graziadei, Bobby Hambel, drummer Danny Schuler and Seinfeld took place on May 26, 2023 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In August 2023, BIOHAZARD confirmed that it was working on material for a new studio album.

The group, which is acknowledged as one of the earliest outfits to fuse hardcore punk and heavy metal with elements of hip-hop, had been out of the public eye since Scott Roberts left the band more than eight years ago.

Roberts, who played guitar on BIOHAZARD's 2005 album "Means To An End", rejoined the group in June 2011 as the replacement for Seinfeld. Scott fronted BIOHAZARD for nearly five years before exiting the band in February 2016.

In an August 2020 interview with the "Aftershocks" podcast, Roberts said that he left BIOHAZARD because he "wasn't happy" anymore. "There was one guy that I wasn't getting along with very well, and it made touring not fun anymore for me," he said. "My reason to stick around was to make a new record that was great and I'd be proud of and all that stuff, and then it became kind of clear that wasn't gonna happen, so I was, like, 'What am I doing it for?' So I quit."

Seinfeld made his last recorded appearance with BIOHAZARD on 2012's "Reborn In Defiance" album, which marked the first LP featuring the band's original lineup in 18 years.

In a recent interview with Ryan of the 97.7 QLZ radio station, LIFE OF AGONY guitarist Joseph Zampella (a.k.a. Joey Z) was asked if there are any plans for a follow-up to the band's "The Sound Of Scars" album, which came out in 2019. He responded: "Well, this song [the recently released LIFE OF AGONY single 'The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)'] I feel like gave us a little bit of a boost, which is great. We're a band that we really feel out when that writing magic is happening. We have a lot of plans for 2025, so we'll be together a lot. So I'm sure we'll be talking about some new music or sharing some new music with each other. It happens all the time.'

He continued: "When it comes to a full record, for us it's the timing of our lives that really plays a huge role in that. It's just timing, and we have a lot of plans and some big tours being announced soon that we're gonna be doing in 2025. One I could talk about is we're gonna be doing the 'Ugly' album in its entirety. We're gonna do an 'Ugly' 30th-anniversary tour. We did [an anniversary tour for] 'River Runs Red' [LIFE OF AGONY's debut album] last year, in 2023. 'Ugly' is another fan-favorite record; it was our second record. And we've been asked a whole bunch of times by fans and by industry people if we're gonna do a 30-year tour for that album, because the 'River Runs Red' tour was so successful. And it looks like we're gonna do it. So there's some nice, big plans happening in 2025, so we'll get to spend a lot of time together, which is great. And we also are doing this really cool co-headlining tour that I can't talk about yet. I'm not allowed. And the band is so cool. It's gonna be announced soon, I believe, because the artwork's even being created right now. I saw a couple of drafts going back and forth the other day Alan [Robert], by the way, our bass player is an amazing artist and he does a lot of the art for the band. So he's wrapping up a couple of drafts for that tour right now, and it's gonna be a special tour. That's happening in Europe, and I'm guessing, with the success of it in Europe, that we'll end up doing some shows also in America with this co-headlining, this pair, this matchup that we got going on. So it's exciting. I wish I could talk about it, but I'm not allowed. So, yeah, I gotta button it up. I gotta zip it up. [Laughs]"

"The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)" was released in late August. The track's accompanying music video, which was directed by Derek Soto/Sinestra Studios, with motion graphics by The Dor Brothers, can be seen below.

LIFE OF AGONY has a long history of paying homage to the films that helped shape their teenage years. Back in 1995, the band covered SIMPLE MINDS' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" on the group's "Ugly" album; the song was made famous by the movie "The Breakfast Club". In 1997, on their album "Soul Searching Sun", a music video for the song "Desire" incorporated visuals reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining". That tradition continues with "The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)", which pays tribute to the fallen star Brandon Lee, who tragically lost his life during the filming of the cult classic "The Crow", released 30 years ago.

"The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)" was recorded in New York City at the legendary Sear Sound studio, best known for hit albums by David Bowie and John Lennon, as well as at The Nest Studio in Long Island, New York. The song was recorded, produced, and mixed by Zampella (who also co-produced the group's last album "The Sound Of Scars"). The song was mastered by Grammy Award winner Howie Weinberg (NIRVANA, SMASHING PUMPKINS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS).

With 2024 marking the 30th anniversary of Brandon Lee's "The Crow" film, and all of the controversy surrounding the new Bill Skarsgård remake, LIFE OF AGONY felt inspired to go back and give respect to the '94 film that made such a huge impact on them during their early years.

"There's something very special about the original 'Crow' that made it timeless, and there's a reason that it resonated with us as kids," explained Robert. "It was an absolute tragedy… Brandon Lee was killed the year we did our first album 'River Runs Red', and by the time 'The Crow' came out in '94, he was already a legend. Brandon completely embodied the role, made it iconic, and lost his life in the process. It was just so incredibly sad and affected us deeply. He was such a charismatic character and in the very beginning stages of his career. Director Alex Proyas captured lightning in a bottle."