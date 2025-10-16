BIOHAZARD Is 'Excited' About Upcoming Band Documentary: 'We Filmed A Lot Of New Footage For It'

In a new interview with author/journalist Joel Gausten, BIOHAZARD drummer Danny Schuler spoke about the status of the long-in-the-works documentary about the band, which is being helmed by renowned film and video director Drew Stone. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, first of all, we have a long history with Drew Stone. Drew is a great archivist of our history and just hardcore history, music history. He's always been around with a camera in his hand. He's always been a very charismatic kind of interviewer kind of guy. He's always put himself in situations to capture unique things, and he was around us a lot in the early part of our career. And so I don't think we could make a documentary without involving Drew Stone. He was there for so many of the crucial moments in the history of the band along the way, he would have to be involved."

Elaborating on how the idea for the documentary came about, Danny said: "A while ago we had the idea of doing something. Drew has all the footage, and it was just, like, 'Hey, man, let's do this.' So we started putting it together, and it's still a work in progress. We wanna make something that's really comprehensive, really covering the history of the band. It's been since the late 1980s, so there's a lot of history to cover. And we were lucky enough to have Drew there for a lot of it in the beginning. So there's a ton of footage. He's got everything. So, one day it's gonna come out. I don't know when exactly, but hopefully soon. But it's gonna happen — it's gonna happen, for sure. I just don't know when it's gonna happen. But we're excited. We filmed a lot of new footage for it also, some really cool interview footage. We went back to [legendary New York club] L'Amours in Brooklyn and sat on the steps and had a talk there. And it's gonna come out. It's gonna be good. If you're a BIOHAZARD fan, it'll be a cool thing and a good chronicle of our history… I mean, we were kind of getting close to it being finished and then some things came up, but I think it's gonna get done soon — sooner rather than later."

Schuler previously discussed the BIOHAZARD documentary in a February 2024 interview with "That Fuzzing Rock Show". He said at the time: "Well, it's not finished. The documentary is not finished. Our old friend Drew Stone, who's really been there since almost the beginning with us and has always been filming shit, is producing and directing and editing a documentary film about BIOHAZARD — about our history and about coming back together And I don't think anybody's really being tight-lipped about it, but it's not finished, so there's nothing to really talk about until it gets there. But, yeah, up in Albany, at the Extreme Music Awards, he played a little trailer that he came up with, and when I saw him last week when we played down in Baltimore, he actually played me a 75- or 100-minute cut of the film. So I just saw it for the first time myself and it's in a very raw kind of form. But there's a lot of great old shit in there — a lot of great old stuff. A lot of great new stuff — a lot of funny, cool, insightful, interesting interviews and good stuff. It's gonna be a cool thing.

"I don't know how to really feel about a movie being made about us," he continued. "To me, I kind of feel like who's gonna give a shit about that? But seeing it, sitting down and watching it, I was, like, 'Fuck man.' There's like 35 years of history here. There's a lot. How do you even make a movie about all those years?

"I watched the AGNOSTIC FRONT movie, 'The Godfathers Of Hardcore', which was so well done and so awesome. But even with them, you're talking about 40 years, 40-something years of guys playing. How do you make a little hour-and-a-half movie? They did an amazing job on that.

"But the BIOHAZARD thing, it's gonna be a look back at the history of the band and kind of telling the story of how things went wrong and some of the fucked up shit, and then kind of how it came back together and how we are now. I mean, for a fan, I think it's gonna be cool."

"Divided We Fall", BIOHAZARD's first studio album in over a decade, will arrive on October 17 via BLKIIBLK. The recording sessions for the LP took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

BIOHAZARD has released four singles from "Divided We Fall" so far: "Forsaken", "F**k the System", "Eyes On Six" and "Death Of Me".

The first show from the reunited classic lineup of BIOHAZARD — Schuler, guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel and bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld — took place in May 2023 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As previously reported, BIOHAZARD will team up with the American hip-hop group ONYX for a North American tour this fall.

Photo credit: Jeremy Deputat