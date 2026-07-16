Birmingham To Celebrate First 'Ozzy Day' With City Center Program Of Music, Memories And Tributes

On Wednesday, July 22, Birmingham will come together to honor one of its greatest cultural icons as the city celebrates the first "Ozzy Day" — a free program of live music, public art, special performances and shared moments celebrating the life, legacy and Birmingham roots of the Prince Of Darkness.

Delivered by Central BID and OPUS (Outdoor Places Unusual Spaces) in partnership with Birmingham City Council, Birmingham New Street and Westside BID, the day will transform locations across the city into a living tribute to the Aston-born rock legend.

Taking place across Birmingham city center, visitors will be invited to explore the places that helped shape Ozzy's story, with activity at the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, Birmingham New Street Station, Bullring, Selfridges and Martineau Place.

One year on from the funeral procession where BOSTIN BRASS performed, the five-piece brass band will once again bring the music of Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH to the streets of Birmingham with a series of pop-up performances across the city. A special lunchtime performance by the musicians from the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) will take place at Bullring, while visitors can capture the moment with free commemorative Polaroids alongside a specially dressed Ozzy the Bull at Birmingham New Street. Birmingham Music Archive will also be on hand at Birmingham New Street to invite fans to share their stories, memories and reflections on Ozzy's extraordinary impact on Birmingham and the world, contributing their messages to a commemorative guestbook that will become part of the day's lasting legacy.

Alongside the live program, OPUS has commissioned a series of short films documenting Birmingham's tribute to one of its greatest cultural icons. Capturing specially created artistic moments, live performances and the memories shared by fans across the city, the films will create a lasting record of a day that celebrates Ozzy's remarkable legacy and his lifelong connection to Birmingham

To celebrate "Ozzy Day" in Birmingham, a bespoke limited-edition t-shirt has been produced, with a triumphant Ozzy Osbourne graphic from his farewell concert, "Back To The Beginning". On the reverse is a unique listing of all 52 gigs he played in Birmingham throughout his career, as both a solo artist and with BLACK SABBATH. A limited number of t-shirts can be purchased at Selfridges, Bullring from July 22, while stocks last.

Event highlights include:

* Pop-up performances by BOSTIN BRASS at locations across Birmingham city center:

- 08:30 - Birmingham New Street

- 10:00 - Outside Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

- 11:30 - Selfridges

- 12:45 - Black Sabbath Bench

- 15:00 - Martineau Place

* A special CBSO performance outside Selfridges in Bullring at 12:15 p.m.

* Free Polaroid photographs with Ozzy the Bull in his specially created Ozzy look from 11 a.m. to 2pm and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

* Opportunities to visit Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery's "Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" exhibition including Ozzy's iconic throne and explore the city's "Celebrating Black Sabbath In The City" trail

* A series of specially commissioned digital films celebrating Birmingham's tribute throughout the day.

* Limited-edition t-shirts can be purchased at Selfridges, Bullring from July 22, while stocks last.

Sam Watson, chair Central BID, said: "'Ozzy Day' is a fantastic example of Birmingham working together to celebrate the legendary Ozzy Osbourne. By bringing together businesses, cultural organizations and public spaces, we're creating a city center-wide experience that encourages people to celebrate the legacy of a truly global, Birmingham-born icon."

Councillor Deborah Harries, cabinet member for culture, Birmingham City Council, said: "Ozzy Osbourne is one of Birmingham's foremost cultural figures, and we continue to honor his legacy here in the city, where his journey began. I am glad to see the city partners coming together to celebrate Ozzy's influence on music and his pride in his hometown. BLACK SABBATH's contribution to Birmingham was recognized when they were awarded Freedom Of The City on 30 June 2025. All of these anniversary events are an opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate this legacy, while showcasing the creativity, culture and character that make Birmingham so special."

Luisa Huggins, media and communications manager at Westside BID, said: "The Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge have become internationally recognized landmarks, welcoming visitors from around the world who want to connect with Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH's Birmingham story. We're proud to be part of a day that celebrates Ozzy's extraordinary legacy and the city they always called home and hope fans come and spend some time here over the next week."

Running throughout Wednesday, July 22, the program invites residents, visitors and music fans from around the world to come together in celebration of a working-class hero whose influence continues to inspire generations.

Visitors can also follow Central BID's "Celebrating Black Sabbath In The City" map, available to collect from locations across the city including Birmingham New Street. The trail invites fans to discover the landmarks and stories behind Birmingham's most famous rock pioneers, including the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, the Ozzy mural, and Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, where visitors can see the iconic Ozzy throne alongside the "Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" exhibition, celebrating the life, music and enduring legacy of one of Birmingham's greatest cultural icons.

Whether laying flowers at the Black Sabbath Bench, enjoying live music in the city center, sharing memories with fellow fans or discovering more about Ozzy's remarkable journey from Aston to international icon, Ozzy fans will unite for a day that celebrates a son of the city whose legacy continues to resonate around the world.

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that he died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

A year ago, Ozzy reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin