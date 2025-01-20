BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Guitarist DARIO LORINA's New Band DARK CHAPEL Shares Second Single, 'Hollow Smile'

DARK CHAPEL, the new band led by guitarist/singer/producer Dario Lorina, best-known as a longtime member of BLACK LABEL SOCIETY (2014 to present),has released its second single, "Hollow Smile". An accompanying music video for the track, directed by Justin H. Reich (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Ace Frehley, Rex Brown),can be seen below.

On "Hollow Smile", a thrash-y palm-muted chug seethes beneath his airy intonation on the verses. It climaxes on a chantable chorus accelerated by a driving rhythm.

Lorina explains: "I read a quote recently that portrays the meaning behind this song well: 'A man's own mind is the greatest battle he will face.'"

Led by Lorina and also featuring Brody DeRozie (guitar),Mike Gunn (bass),and Luis Silva (drums),the band's airtight guitar-craft and sludgy grooves with magnetic melodies, bluesy phrasing, and grunge mystique are spotlighted on their debut album, "Spirit In The Glass", which is due out February 28, 2025 on MNRK Heavy.

The album's first single, "Glass Heart", was released last November on all digital outlets. A video for the song can be seen below.

Dario's gritty delivery on the song takes hold on a hypnotic hook, bleeding into a fret-burning lead punctuated by dramatic bends. "'Glass Heart' is a lyrical and almost cinematic musical story that started with a riff and lyrically stemmed from emotion," he revealed. "That emotion created an imagery for me that I began writing about as if that feeling was a painting I was writing to describe."

Striking an elusive balance between dark and heavy, ethereal and passionate, "Spirit In The Glass" is, as Lorina describes, "a culmination of all artistic influence, whether musical or otherwise."

Lorina began his professional career in 2006 when he was 16 as the touring guitarist with the late Jani Lane (ex-WARRANT). At 19, he joined veteran metal act LIZZY BORDEN whom he toured with for four years. He released two instrumental records with Mike Varney on Shrapnel Records in 2013 and 2017, respectively, titled "Dario Lorina" and "Death Grip Tribulations". On January 1, 2014 he joined BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and has since been touring worldwide alongside Zakk Wylde, performing on guitar, piano and backing vocals ever since. Lorina dueled solos with Wylde on BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's 2022 album "Doom Crew Inc.", and he joined Zakk Wylde on the January 2022 cover of Guitar World magazine.

"The guitar never really left my hands," he laughed. Years of woodshedding followed. At 16 years old, he answered the call to audition for Jani Lane and found himself on the road with the ex-WARRANT frontman shortly thereafter.

"Spirit In The Glass" track listing:

01. Afterglow

02. Hollow Smile

03. We Are Remade

04. Corpse Flower

05. Glass Heart

06. Dead Weight

07. Dark Waters

08. All That Remains

09. Gravestoned Humanity

10. Bullet In Our Chamber

Photo credit: Shane O'Neal