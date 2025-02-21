BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Releases New Single 'Lord Humungus'

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, the powerhouse hard rock band led by the legendary Zakk Wylde, has release a new single, "Lord Humungus". This track is a sonic sledgehammer brimming with pounding rhythms, blistering guitar riffs, and anthemic energy, and is out now across all major digital streaming platforms.

Get ready for pure, unfiltered hilarity with the debut of the music video for "Lord Humungus" — a spectacle wrapped in layers of jaw-dropping imagery directed by Justin H. Reich. Brutal. Hilarious. Downright Berzerker quality ferocity. This is BLACK LABEL SOCIETY like you've never seen them before.

Fans can stream and download "Lord Humungus" on all major platforms and watch the official music video on BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's YouTube channel below.

Last September, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY released another new single titled "The Gallows" via MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music).

In a September 2024 interview with Lipps Service With Scott Lipps, Zakk spoke about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's next album. BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's twelfth studio LP will be the follow-up to "Doom Crew Inc.", which came out in November 2021 via MNRK Heavy.

"We've been recording a batch of stuff while we're home," Zakk, who has also been touring with PANTERA and ZAKK SABBATH, said. "I mean, obviously it's gonna be a lot of — we're gonna be doing a PANTERA celebration [tour] throughout 2025, and then there's going to be ZAKK SABBATH shows peppered in there as well. So I'd imagine somewhere — I don't know — maybe late 2025, [early] '26 or whatever, putting out another BLACK LABEL album. But I mean, all it does to me, it just gives you more time to just keep writing and listening to stuff and going back and going, 'No, you know what? Let me put more orange on that as opposed to red,' where you can actually sit back and look at it and everything like that. 'Cause usually, most of the time when I do the records, I'll go in, whether it was 'Stillborn', 'Suicide Messiah', anything like that, with nothing. I think if you ask any musician, they'll tell you, when you're in a recording studio, it's just a breeding ground for inspiration. Because everything sounds good... Whether you're sitting with an acoustic guitar, or you're sitting behind a piano, or you got the big distorted guitars going, the drums sound like cannons. So everything just sounds amazing. And it just is very inspiring."

In April 2024, Wylde confirmed to Scott Davidson of Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM that he and his BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bandmates were working on the group's next album.

In a separate chat with Metal Mayhem ROC, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY drummer Jeff Fabb stated about the band's next album: "I don't know exactly when it's gonna be released, but I heard some time in the new year. So I would assume that we're gonna tour it. So we're working on it right now. Actually. I'm about to go to [Zakk's] house in the next few days and finish up a few more songs that he wrote. And then, yeah, that's pretty much it."

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY headlined Zakk's inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, on September 14, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Berzerkus was co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks.

Four years ago, Wylde told the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the BLACK LABEL SOCIETY songwriting process: "The way it always goes, it's always the music first and then a melody. And then I've gotta find out something I wanna sing about. So then I'll write the lyrics. That's usually always the way it goes. And then, when it's all done, then the solos go on it. The painting's all done, and the solo is the frame that goes on the thing. So you can sit back and look at the whole thing. That's the way we pretty much always do it… I would just have a cup of coffee and just start writing riffs. You always get inspired by — for me, it's always Mount Riffmore, which is CREAM, MOUNTAIN, [LED] ZEPPELIN, [BLACK] SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE… If you're not getting inspired by the riffs those guys have created, it's just like… So I'll just go fishing and just start writing till you get to something you like."

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined more than three and a half decades ago.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk has played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano

John "JD" DeServio - bass

Jeff Fabb - drums

Dario Lorina - guitar

Photo credit: Justin H. Reich