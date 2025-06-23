BLACK SABBATH's Birmingham Homecoming Celebrated At U.K. Department Store SELFRIDGES

To celebrate BLACK SABBATH's final show, "Back To The Beginning", on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom, an immersive fan experience with a special merchandise collection will launch exclusively at the Birmingham location of the U.K. department-store chain Selfridges. In a continuation of his city-wide homage to the band, local artist Daniel Russell-Ahern, better known as Mr Murals, will create artwork live inside the Birmingham store's windows over seven days, unfolding in real-time for visitors to experience.

The limited-edition BLACK SABBATH collection features jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories, alongside band memorabilia and gifts. Exclusive pieces include collaborative products created with contemporary British artist Mason Newman, Italian luxury brand Moschino, U.S. outerwear brand Alpha Industries, and L.A. streetwear label Babylon LA and Vanson Leathers, who will be offering very limited-edition leather jackets signed by SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne himself. Bravado, the world's leading artist merchandise and lifestyle company, worked closely with the BLACK SABBATH team to create this unique fan experience at Selfridges.

The exclusive merch pop-up at Selfridges, open until July 21, is an immersive extension of the BLACK SABBATH world, drawing inspiration from the band's legacy and visual identity. The space will welcome fans to take pictures against a metal-clad wall displaying the band's iconic "Henry" emblem, in purple and black, with neon lights. A digital screen will play "The End" film.

The two Selfridges windows over levels 2 and 3 are set to display a six-meter-wide portrait of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — and a large-scale BLACK SABBATH logo.

Mr Murals said: "I'm honored to take part in the celebration of BLACK SABBATH's rich musical roots with such a unique piece of artwork right in the heart of Birmingham. Nothing compares to painting live within your own community and I'm very excited to have my work on display at Selfridges."

Sam Watson, Selfridges Birmingham store director, said: "We're so excited for this partnership and what it means not only for BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy fans but fans of music, as we celebrate a genre that was born in the city. We look forward to welcoming fans old and new in anticipation of one of summer's biggest musical moments to discover more about the amazing legacy of BLACK SABBATH in Birmingham."

Matt Young, Bravado president, said: "BLACK SABBATH's legacy is woven into the fabric of rock history, and bringing this exclusive fan experience to life in their hometown as they celebrate their final show is a true honor. We found the perfect partner in Selfridges, who realized right away that this was a chance to create something special for fans beyond just selling merch. It's a tribute to the band's enduring influence and a chance for fans to connect with their story in a powerful, immersive way."

The BLACK SABBATH partnership kicks off "Summer Of Sound" at Selfridges Birmingham, with London and Manchester Exchange Square to follow on Monday, July 7. "Summer Of Sound" is a season of unmissable merch, unexpected experiences and moments made for fans at Selfridges.

Bravado lives at the crossroads of music, fashion, and culture. Bravado understands the power of smart merchandising, and it knows how to create products that spark organic, emotional connections between fans and artists. Bravado's world-class capabilities have made it the leading provider of consumer, lifestyle, and brand management service around the world. With teams in 40 countries, Bravado creates a tailored approach for every project — from creating new spaces in the market to bringing an artist's creative vision to life. Bravado is about building brands and legacies that live on, beyond the music.

Bravado is a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.

The Black Sabbath Merch Shop is now open at Selfridges, Bullring 🤘 Stop by for iconic tees, exclusive drops and if you'... Posted by Bullring Birmingham on Monday, June 23, 2025