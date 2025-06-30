BLACK SABBATH's Farewell Concert Set To Bring Boost To Birmingham Economy

The West Midlands is set for a boost of up to £20 million (approximately $27 million) to its visitor economy thanks to a huge July weekend of cultural and sporting events, according to new research by the West Midlands Growth Company.

As many as 300,000 culture, sport and food fans are expected in the West Midlands at the start of the month, giving a much-needed shot in the arm for the region's hospitality venues. Fans will visit the region to enjoy high-profile, sold-out music dates such as BLACK SABBATH's "Back To The Beginning" festival (July 5, Villa Park, Birmingham) — dubbed "the greatest heavy metal show ever" as Ozzy Osbourne performs for the final time — and Jeff Lynne's ELO "The Over And Out Tour" (July 5-6, Utilita Arena, Birmingham).

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said: "Birmingham is a city which means so much to Ozzy. When it comes to heavy metal music, BLACK SABBATH forming and his love of Aston Villa — it all started here."

Other major events include the eagerly anticipated Men's Second Test between England and India (July 2-6, Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham); the Godiva Festival (July 4-6, War Memorial Park, Coventry); and the Colmore Food Festival (July 4-5, Victoria Square, Birmingham).

Hotel occupancy in Birmingham city center is anticipated to surge close to 90% (89%),significantly higher when compared with the first Saturday in July 2024 (52%),as visitors travel from the U.K. and abroad to enjoy the West Midlands' events calendar. Figures from STR also suggest that Birmingham's hoteliers will enjoy increased occupancy levels for the first three weeks in July, in contrast to 12 months earlier.

Cllr John Cotton, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "The eyes of the world will be on Birmingham for an extraordinary, unrivalled few days of music, sport and foodie events, delivering real-time economic benefits to our local businesses and communities.

"There is always such a special atmosphere in the city on major event days. We look forward to bringing people together and providing the backdrop for a vibrant celebration of Birmingham's culture and heritage, creating more special experiences and memories for our visitors."

Jen Mitchell, managing director of Utilita Arena Birmingham and bp pulse LIVE, said: "Welcoming thousands of fans to the city is what we do best — but hosting Brummie legends ELO makes this weekend particularly special. With major moments also happening across the city, from BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park to the Test Match at Edgbaston, it's a real showcase of Birmingham's strength as a large-scale live events destination."

Kelsey Dwyer, partnerships and events manager at Colmore BID, added: "We're thrilled to bring Colmore Food Festival back to the heart of Birmingham in Victoria Square this July Super Weekend! With over 30 incredible local food and drink venues, capped menu prices, and a buzzing, family-friendly atmosphere, it's the perfect way to soak up the city's buzzing atmosphere across the July Super Weekend.

"Whether you want to fuel up before the big gig, soak in the rock 'n' roll vibes or get your metal-inspired face paints, there's something for everyone. Come hungry, leave happy — and don't forget to request your favorite metal tune with our on-stage entertainers while you're at it!"

The West Midlands' "Summer Starts Here" campaign will use July's historic cultural events to transform perceptions of the region on the global stage, showcasing its pioneering, creative and dynamic spirit. The West Midlands can lay claim to the invention of heavy metal music, more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other English regional city and several iconic international sporting venues, including Molineux, The Belfry and the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. "Summer Starts Here" will promote these events, hospitality and experiences through a Birmingham-wide, out-of-home advertising campaign and across Visit Birmingham's social media channels.

The region's busy month of events continues with Stevie Wonder's "Love, Light & Song" concert (Julu 7); the Birmingham Cocktail Weekend (July 10-13); England Women's IT20 cricket fixture against India (July 12); Mostly Jazz Funk & Soul Festival (July 11-13); Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival (July 18-27); and Sandwell Mela (July 19-20).

The West Midlands Growth Company helps the region make its mark nationally and internationally. Its primary purpose is to attract investment, jobs, visitors, events and businesses to the West Midlands. The West Midlands Growth Company focuses on the WMCA geography of Greater Birmingham and Solihull, Coventry and Warwickshire, and the Black Country. The Destination Development Partnership, led by WMGC, comprises the region's two Local Visitor Economy Partnerships and is designated by DCMS / VisitEngland in recognition of excellence in delivery and close partnership work.