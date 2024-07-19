  • facebook
BLACK SABBATH's Original Manager Receives Honorary Doctorate In Music

July 19, 2024

Jim Simpson, the original manager of BLACK SABBATH and the undisputed king promotor of jazz and blues in Birmingham, has received an honorary doctorate in music.

The University of Birmingham bestowed its award on the city's famous live music impresario at a graduation ceremony yesterday — the eve of Dr Jim's 40th annual Birmingham Jazz And Blues Festival.

He appeared on the stage at the Great Hall of the University to receive the honorary doctorate, which was awarded in recognition of Jim's many years' work on the festival and in music around Birmingham.

Jim was the original manager of BLACK SABBATH. Under his management, the band released their seminal debut album named after the band in February 1970, following it up with the equally adored "Paranoid" six months later.

But it is jazz and blues that has kept Jim's enthusiasm for live music going and, although he is now in his 80s, he is still running his Big Bear Music business in offices at Quayside Tower on Broad Street, at the heart of Westside Business Improvement District (BID).

By chance, the heavy metal BLACK SABBATH bench that pays an ongoing tribute to the band he first discovered is located just across the road from Quayside Tower, on the BLACK SABBATH canal bridge.

Jim still organizes multiple weekly jazz and blues sessions at Snobs nightclub, including the Henry's Blueshouse sessions every Tuesday, as well as planning the annual Birmingham Jazz And Blues Festival.

When asked about his doctorate, Jim was typically humble and humorous, making fun of the fact that he is now "doctored".

But pressed on the matter, he admitted: "I'm overwhelmed and chuffed to have received such a special acknowledgement from the University of Birmingham."

Less reticent was Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, and the man behind the BLACK SABBATH bench.

He said: "We are so lucky to have Jim still here and operating live music on Westside. He is a true diamond and fully deserves his special award from the University."

The 40th annual Birmingham Jazz And Blues Festival launched today, and you can read full details here.

Photo courtesy of Dyson Media on behalf of Westside BID.

