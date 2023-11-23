  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI And HEART's NANCY WILSON Featured In 'Greatest Guitar Riffs' Series

November 23, 2023

Rev up your air guitars, fire up your loudest amps and get ready for new Sky Arts series "Greatest Guitar Riffs", airing this weekend the course of three consecutive nights: November 24, November 25 and November 26. This three-part documentary series unpicks the workings of some of the most famous riffs in musical history, taking audiences on an exhilarating journey which tracks the personal impact of the guitar riff on three legendary guitarists: BLACK SABBATH's Tony Iommi, THE POLICE's Andy Summers and HEART's Nancy Wilson.

Episode One

BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi pulls back the curtain on the creation of SABBATH's classic riffs and the creation of heavy metal, delving into tracks including "Paranoid", "War Pigs" and "Iron Man". He's also joined by QUEEN's Brian May for an exclusive jam session.

Episode Two

Legendary guitarist Andy Summers reflects on his favorite riffs of all time and tells the stories of the riffs that brought fame and fortune to THE POLICE, including the opening bars of Grammy Award-winning hit "Every Breath You Take". Andy also pays a visit to one of the best jazz guitar players of all time, George Benson.

Episode Three

HEART's Nancy Wilson takes us on a very personal journey through the music and the riffs that influenced her, tracing a through-line from the music of HEART into the grunge scene of the 1990s. She's joined by PEARL JAM's Mike McCready and SOUNDGARDEN's Kim Thayil.

The iconic music trio will be joined by an array of guitar stars, including jazz guitarist George Benson, Dave Keuning (THE KILLERS),Richie Sambora (BON JOVI),Hank Marvin (THE SHADOWS) and Orianthi (Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper). Together, they will cover riffs from the likes of LED ZEPPELIN, VAN HALEN, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and more.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: "'Greatest Guitar Riffs' is a treat for anyone who loves an axe-based ear worm; with this smart, thoughtful journey through the very best riffs ever written, brought to us by three guitar legends, I challenge anyone to watch without either a) humming along or b) picking up that air guitar and strumming along."

"Greatest Guitar Riffs" was commissioned by Edgar-Jones for Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky U.K. and Ireland. The commissioning editor for Sky is Barbara Lee.

The series is produced by Somethin' Else TV, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Ian Sharpe serves as executive producer.

"Greatest Guitar Riffs" will air on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW from November 24.

Image courtesy of Gibson

Greatest Guitar Riffs

Join me this Friday to discuss the art of writing riffs!

Greatest Guitar Riffs, starts Friday 24th November with Tony Iommi on Sky Arts. Freeview channel 36.

Posted by Tony Iommi on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Find more on Black sabbath
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).