BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Made An MBE In King's Birthday Honours

BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi says that it is "unbelievable" to be recognized in the King's Birthday Honours.

The legendary 78-year-old musician has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King's Birthday Honours for services to music and to charity.

Iommi said: "What an unbelievable honor to receive an MBE.

"Music has been my life and I've been very lucky to share this journey with many amazing people and fans, and I'm very grateful for all the support along the way.

"It's been a privilege doing something I love and then to see that music connect with so many over the years. And to be able to help raise money for charities close to my heart has meant the world to me."

Tony Iommi is synonymous with heavy rock, and his innovative, detuned, dark riffs are considered to be the blueprint for hundreds of bands that followed. Born on February 19, 1948, in Birmingham, England, left-handed Tony picked up the guitar after being inspired by the likes of HANK MARVIN & THE SHADOWS as a teenager. Iommi's musical career was nearly derailed prematurely as he suffered a horrible accident at a sheet metal factory, when a machine sliced off the tips of the fingers on his right hand. Figuring that his guitar playing days were behind him, a friend turned him onto guitarist Django Reinhardt (who lost use of two fingers in a gypsy caravan campfire accident),inspiring Tony to give the six-string another go, with soft plastic tips attached to the ends of his fingers. By 1967, he had played with several blues-based rock bands one of which evolved into POLKA TULK (later titled EARTH and then BLACK SABBATH),with bassist Terry "Geezer" Butler, drummer Bill Ward and singer John "Ozzy" Osbourne.

BLACK SABBATH created the blueprint for heavy metal with such incredibly influential, all-time classic releases as their 1970 self-titled debut and "Paranoid", 1971's "Master Of Reality", 1972's "Vol. 4" and 1973's "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath". These albums lifted BLACK SABBATH to one of the world's top hard rock bands in the process. Iommi's guitar playing propelled such metal standards as "Black Sabbath", "N.I.B.", "Paranoid", "Iron Man", "War Pigs", "Into The Void" and "Children Of The Grave", which boast some of the most recognizable guitar riffs in rock history.

BLACK SABBATH had multiple lineup changes following Osbourne's departure in 1979, with Iommi being the band's primary composer and the only constant member throughout its history. All while keeping BLACK SABBATH touring and releasing albums, Tony released the well-received solo albums "Iommi" and "Fused" and formed the successful band HEAVEN & HELL with Ronnie James Dio, Geezer Butler and Vinny Appice. HEAVEN & HELL released "The Devil You Know" (2009) to rave reviews and world tours.

In 2011, Iommi published his autobiography titled "Iron Man: My Journey Through Heaven And Hell With Black Sabbath", which went on to make the New York Times bestseller list.

BLACK SABBATH's final studio album and nineteenth overall, "13" (2013),featured all of the original members except Ward. Despite undergoing both chemo and radio therapy treatment for follicular (non-Hodgkin) Lymphoma, Iommi remained his ever-determined self, and writing for the new SABBATH album continued at his home studio with Ozzy and Geezer in the U.K. for an extended period. Tony had recovered sufficiently to play a hometown gig in Birmingham , along with headline appearances at Download festival and Lollapalooza, the mighty SABBATH were back. "13" became a staggering success and reached No. 1 in the U.S., amazingly the first SABBATH album to do so. It also got to the top in most countries around the world, in the U.K. setting a record for being a 40-year span between No. 1s , the longest ever.

BLACK SABBATH has been ranked by MTV as the "Greatest Metal Band" of all time, and placed second in VH1's "100 Greatest Artists Of Hard Rock" list. Rolling Stone magazine ranked them No. 85 on their "100 Greatest Artists Of All Time" while Iommi was ranked No. 25 in Rolling Stone magazine's "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time". BLACK SABBATH have sold over 70 million records worldwide. BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2005 and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006. They have also won three Grammy Awards, two for "Best Metal Performance" for "Iron Man" and "God Is Dead?" Iommi also received a Grammy nomination for his work with CANDLEMASS.

Iommi, Osbourne, Butler and Ward reunited at last July's "Back To The Beginning" event which marked the original BLACK SABBATH lineup's first performance since 2005 and the quartet's final live appearance.

Photo courtesy of Gibson