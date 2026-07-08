BLACK STAR RIDERS Pull Out Of Fall 2026 European Tour With TYKETTO: 'Ticket Figures Were Not At The Place They Needed To Be'

BLACK STAR RIDERS have pulled out of their previously announced European "Rock 'N' Roll Salvation Tour" with TYKETTO this fall.

The trek was scheduled to kick off on September 29 in Bochum, Germany and run through an October 18 concert in Lindau, Germany.

Earlier today (Wednesday, July 8),BLACK STAR RIDERS released the following statement via social media: "BLACK STAR RIDERS regret to announce that they have pulled out of the planned European tour with TYKETTO in September and October 2026.

"As is the way of World, ticket figures were not at the place they needed to be so the decision was made as to not leave it too late for all concerned.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and ticket refunds for people wanting to see BLACK STAR RIDERS are available from point of purchase."

BLACK STAR RIDERS' current touring lineup consists of Ricky Warwick (guitar, vocals),Jimmy DeGrasso (drums),Marco Mendoza (bass) and Sam Wood (guitar).

In July 2024, BLACK STAR RIDERS released a brand new single titled "Why Are The Rats?" on all digital platforms.

"Why Are The Rats?" was recorded back in 2021 as part of the "Wrong Side Of Paradise" sessions featuring Ricky Warwick on lead vocals and guitar, Robbie Crane on bass, Christian Martucci on lead guitar and Zak St. John on drums.

It was in 2012 that BLACK STAR RIDERS was formed by four members of THIN LIZZY — Warwick, guitarist Scott Gorham, co-lead guitarist Damon Johnson and bassist Marco Mendoza — plus former MEGADETH and ALICE COOPER drummer Jimmy DeGrasso. The band’s debut album, "All Hell Breaks Loose", was released in 2013, and drew widespread acclaim in Classic Rock, Mojo, Metal Hammer and Kerrang!

In 2021, Gorham stepped down from BLACK STAR RIDERS to devote more time to THIN LIZZY.