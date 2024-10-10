BLACK STONE CHERRY Recruits KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH For New Version Of 'Out Of Pocket'

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY have released a new version of their hit song "Out Of Pocket" featuring a guest appearance by Jesse Leach from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE.

BLACK STONE CHERRY states: "We have been fans of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE since we can remember. Having Jesse be a part of one of our songs, bringing his intensity and passion, has truly made this a special moment in our sonic journey."

Leach adds: "I'd always appreciated the BLACK STONE guys as good humans and songwriters. However, when I finally saw them live, it all clicked for me. They are a great live band, and I am definitely a fan after seeing their show. Being asked to jump on this track was such an honor and a pleasure as well. It's a damn good rock and roll song."

BLACK STONE CHERRY has just completed a U.S. tour with CLUTCH and RIVAL SONS and is preparing to embark on a European headlining tour. The trek will kick off on October 29 in Berlin, Germany and make stops in Luxembourg, The Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and the U.K., finishing on November 23 in London. AYRON JONES will provide support on the entire run, with SKILLET joining the bill for the U.K. leg.

Speaking about the tour, BLACK STONE CHERRY said: "Our beloved Cherry Heads in Europe, we have seen your comments and read all of your messages which have kept us feelin' fuzzy since the last time we saw you. With that said, it's been too damn long, and we can't wait to come back for a full headline tour in October and November!! We look forward to seeing your faces and hearing your voices! Let's goo!!"

BLACK STONE CHERRY's latest album, "Screamin' At The Sky", was released on September 29, 2023 via Mascot Records. The opus was made available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Earlier last year, BLACK STONE CHERRY released the album's lead single, "Out Of Pocket", which went on to be a crowd favorite on the band's U.K. arena shows.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox),are joined for the first time on an album recording by Steve Jewell Jr.. The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY since 2021.

"He is just fantastic," Wells told the Richmond Register of Jewell, who had previously played guitar in the band OTIS, but was asked to switch to bass when he joined BLACK STONE CHERRY. "He has brought the musical ability of the band up an extra level. His bass playing is unreal — and you can hear it all over this record. He knocked it out of the park… He makes our sound a little grittier. He plays with a different attack. It's really great."

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.