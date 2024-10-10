  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BLACK STONE CHERRY Recruits KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH For New Version Of 'Out Of Pocket'

October 10, 2024

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY have released a new version of their hit song "Out Of Pocket" featuring a guest appearance by Jesse Leach from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE.

BLACK STONE CHERRY states: "We have been fans of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE since we can remember. Having Jesse be a part of one of our songs, bringing his intensity and passion, has truly made this a special moment in our sonic journey."

Leach adds: "I'd always appreciated the BLACK STONE guys as good humans and songwriters. However, when I finally saw them live, it all clicked for me. They are a great live band, and I am definitely a fan after seeing their show. Being asked to jump on this track was such an honor and a pleasure as well. It's a damn good rock and roll song."

BLACK STONE CHERRY has just completed a U.S. tour with CLUTCH and RIVAL SONS and is preparing to embark on a European headlining tour. The trek will kick off on October 29 in Berlin, Germany and make stops in Luxembourg, The Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and the U.K., finishing on November 23 in London. AYRON JONES will provide support on the entire run, with SKILLET joining the bill for the U.K. leg.

Speaking about the tour, BLACK STONE CHERRY said: "Our beloved Cherry Heads in Europe, we have seen your comments and read all of your messages which have kept us feelin' fuzzy since the last time we saw you. With that said, it's been too damn long, and we can't wait to come back for a full headline tour in October and November!! We look forward to seeing your faces and hearing your voices! Let's goo!!"

BLACK STONE CHERRY's latest album, "Screamin' At The Sky", was released on September 29, 2023 via Mascot Records. The opus was made available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Earlier last year, BLACK STONE CHERRY released the album's lead single, "Out Of Pocket", which went on to be a crowd favorite on the band's U.K. arena shows.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox),are joined for the first time on an album recording by Steve Jewell Jr.. The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY since 2021.

"He is just fantastic," Wells told the Richmond Register of Jewell, who had previously played guitar in the band OTIS, but was asked to switch to bass when he joined BLACK STONE CHERRY. "He has brought the musical ability of the band up an extra level. His bass playing is unreal — and you can hear it all over this record. He knocked it out of the park… He makes our sound a little grittier. He plays with a different attack. It's really great."

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.

Find more on Black stone cherry
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).