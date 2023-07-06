BLACK STONE CHERRY Shares Title Track Of Upcoming Album 'Screamin' At The Sky'

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY will release their eighth studio album, "Screamin' At The Sky", on September 29 via Mascot Records. The opus will be available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Today, BLACK STONE CHERRY has revealed another new song, the "Screamin' At The Sky" title track, together with an accompanying official lyric video.

BLACK STONE CHERRY frontman/guitarist Chris Robertson explains the new album's opening song as follows: "Much like most BSC songs, the music was written first and it set the tempo. We envisioned standing around a bonfire and just letting go of everything, throwing your problems into the cosmos and letting them be what they are. It starts the album off exactly how we wanted, right off the bat, in your face."

Earlier this year, BLACK STONE CHERRY released the album's lead single, "Out of Pocket", which went on to be a crowd favorite on the band's recent U.K. arena shows.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox),are joined for the first time on an album recording by "new" bassist Steve Jewell Jr. (ex-OTIS). The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY since 2021.

With regard to the new album, BLACK STONE CHERRY says: "Every band that puts out a new record will tell you they are excited — as they should be. However, we may take the award for being the most excited about releasing a new album into the world! We can guarantee that it'll move you in one way or another. We had a lot to say lyrically, musically, and sonically. We pushed ourselves to create not only something relevant, but also pushing the envelope to bend the trend. We are truly proud of this collection of songs and we hope you'll celebrate it with us."

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.

"Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket," Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusted engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

BLACK STONE CHERRY's last album, "The Human Condition", released in October 2020 was their sixth consecutive No. 1 debut on the U.K. Rock Albums chart. The album's lead single, "Again" was the band's biggest single in over 10 years in America, peaking at No. 15, and their highest-charting record ever in Canada, landing in the Top 15. The album racked up 50 million streams worldwide. Over the years, BSC has both headlined and rocked 12,000-cap arena shows and shared the stage with a wide range of superstars, including ALTER BRIDGE, DEF LEPPARD, GOV'T MULE, NICKELBACK, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BAD COMPANY, MÖTORHEAD, HALESTORM, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, THE DARKNESS and ZZ TOP. In 2018, BSC performed in front of 100,000 people at the Download festival as main support to GUNS N' ROSES and in 2021, the band played the venerated Royal Albert Hall, immortalized on 2022's live DVD "Live From The Royal Albert Hall…Y'All".

"Screamin' At The Sky" track listing:

01. Out Of Pocket

02. Screamin' At The Sky

03. Nervous

04. When The Pain Comes

05. Show Me What It Feels Like

06. R.O.A.R.

07. Smile, World

08. The Mess You Made

09. Who Are You Today?

10. Not Afraid

11. Here's To The Hopeless

12. You Can Have It All

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine