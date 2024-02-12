BLACK STONE CHERRY's CHRIS ROBERTSON: 'We're Happy As Hell To Still Be Doing It All These Years Later'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, BLACK STONE CHERRY's Chris Robertson spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know we're going to Europe for some festivals and stuff. We typically try to go outside of the U.S. a couple of times a year for our touring plans. And then we're just gonna be on the road. The record came out, and that's just our plan, is just to tour it until it's time to make another record. As years passed have shown, that's kind of our mantra — we're always on the road, as much as we can be anyway… It's kind of how we've stuck around all these years. We've been back and forth, whether we've had success at radio or not. So we've always been extremely grateful and thankful for the success we do get there, but we've also always had to go out and just play live shows from the get-go, man. But I love it, because it's new faces every time, it seems like, and it just continues to build. So we're happy as hell, man, to still be doing it all these years later and still getting the love and support that we've been getting. It's crazy —the last couple of singles we put out, we've ended up getting the most added several weeks and stuff like that. So it's been a nice refresh and kick back up for us."

BLACK STONE CHERRY and SAINT ASONIA recently announced a co-headline tour that will take place in February and March. The run commences in Destin, Florida at Club LA on February 13. The final show will be performed on March 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground.

BLACK STONE CHERRY's latest album, "Screamin' At The Sky", was released on September 29, 2023 via Mascot Records. The opus was made available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Earlier last year, BLACK STONE CHERRY released the album's lead single, "Out Of Pocket", which went on to be a crowd favorite on the band's U.K. arena shows.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox),are joined for the first time on an album recording by Steve Jewell Jr.. The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY since 2021.

"He is just fantastic," Wells told the Richmond Register of Jewell, who had previously played guitar in the band OTIS, but was asked to switch to bass when he joined BLACK STONE CHERRY. "He has brought the musical ability of the band up an extra level. His bass playing is unreal — and you can hear it all over this record. He knocked it out of the park… He makes our sound a little grittier. He plays with a different attack. It's really great."

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.