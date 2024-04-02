BLACK VEIL BRIDES Advocate For American Red Cross And Blood Donations

In support of the American Red Cross, BLACK VEIL BRIDES are hosting a virtual blood drive during the U.S. "Bleeders" tour, inspired by the band's forthcoming single "Bleeders". The trek kicks off on April 25 in San Francisco and runs through May 25 in Los Angeles. DARK DIVINE, CREEPER and GHOSTKID will provide support on the tour.

Every pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, so this combined effort between the band and fans can have a profound impact.

Fans attending the upcoming tour can present their proof of a blood donation to the American Red Cross (e-mail, app confirmation, donation photo, sticker, etc.) when they visit the BLACK VEIL BRIDES merchandise booth to receive an exclusive merchandise package, consisting of a signed poster, pin and patch.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES states: "As Bleeders, it's our mission to effect positive change. Help us help others in this time of need."

Fans can watch a 10-minute mini documentary, which traces the history of the band — from the humble beginnings through the upcoming single and highlighting the so-deep-it-hits-marrow connection that BLACK VEIL BRIDES have with fans. The band also provides some insight into the origin story of "Bleeders", which is inspired by Sweeney Todd.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES on tour with DARK DIVINE, CREEPER and GHOSTKID:

Apr. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World*

Apr. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Apr. 29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Apr. 30 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

May 02 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

May 03 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

May 04 - Green Bay, WI - Epic

May 05 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

May 07 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

May 08 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

May 09 - Richmond, VA - The National

May 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May 13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

May 15 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

May 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

May 21 - Houston, TX - RISE

May 22 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

May 24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

May 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

* Festival date