BLACK VEIL BRIDES Drummer CHRISTIAN 'CC' COMA To Miss Remainder Of European Tour 'Due To An Unfortunate Personal And Private Matter'

BLACK VEIL BRIDES drummer Christian "CC" Coma (born Christian Mora) will miss the remainder of the band's 2026 European tour due to "an unfortunate personal and private matter". Filling in for him at all European shows after BLACK VEIL BRIDES' appearance at this weekend's Rock Am Ring festival in Germany will be Wade Murff, who most recently played with GODSMACK.

Earlier today (Saturday, June 6),BLACK VEIL BRIDES released the following statement via social media: "Due to an unfortunate personal and private matter, our brother Christian Coma will not be on stage with us for the remainder of the 2026 European tour. We apologize for those who have noted the already announced Milan cancellation but this is a circumstance we needed to make adjustments to handle. Our friend Wade Murff will be joining us for the remainder of the tour after Rock Am Ring and we look forward to seeing everyone at all of the subsequent shows. CC will be rejoining the tour for leg 2 in the US, please send him love and light at this time."

Murff made his live debut with GODSMACK on May 8 at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was expected to remain with GODSMACK for the remainder of the band's "The Rise Of Rock" 2026 North American tour, which is presently scheduled to run through the end of September. It is unclear who will be sitting behind the kit for GODSMACK when the Sully Erna-fronted outfit's 2026 tour resumes on June 12 in Riverside, Missouri.

Based in Los Angeles, Murff reportedly began playing the drums at age 4. He credits LED ZEPPELIN's John Bonham and VAN HALEN's Alex Van Halen as having sparked his interest in rock drumming. But it was SLAYER's Dave Lombardo and PANTERA's Vinnie Paul Abbott who fueled his desire to become a hard-hitting metal drummer.

Wade has built a solid reputation as a go-to drummer for established acts, seamlessly filling roles in live performances, tours, and recordings. His credits include work with DAUGHTRY, PRONG, Sebastian Bach, ORGY and Doyle (of the MISFITS).

BLACK VEIL BRIDES recently announced the next leg of the "Vindicatour" tour of North America for 2026. The band — comprised of vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and Coma — will hit the road with CASKETS, ARCHERS and HOLY WARS (Aug. 27 - Sep. 8) or AUTUMN KINGS (Sep. 16 - Sep. 27) in support. The 16-city trek kicks off August 27 in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps on September 27 in Montclair, New Jersey. The tour will make stops in Austin, Texas (Aug. 31),Des Moines, Iowa (Sep. 8),Nashville, Tennessee (Sep. 18) and Cleveland, Ohio (Sep. 22),to name a few cities.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' seventh studio album, "Vindicate", came out on May 8. The album has been receiving critical and fan acclaim. Kerrang! recently stated that: "BLACK VEIL BRIDES have never sounded better" and Blabbermouth called the latest album "…an exciting listen."