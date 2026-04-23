BLACK VEIL BRIDES Releases 'Revenger' Single Featuring MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN

BLACK VEIL BRIDES have released the official visualizer for "Revenger", the latest single from their upcoming seventh studio album, "Vindicate", which is due on May 8 via Spinefarm. The track, which features a guest appearance by MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn, frames vengeance as fantasy and delusion, following a self-styled avenger convinced that retribution could deliver justice. "Revenger" further showcases the versatility of BLACK VEIL BRIDES, comprised of vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma.

Biersack comments: "I have always been interested in the sort of ethical dilemma that we have culturally of cheering for justice. I thought it would be an interesting exercise to write lyrics from the perspective of someone who is trying to seek out the ultimate form of justice."

He continues: "Because I was writing from someone else's voice, this felt like the kind of song that would be best served by having someone else's voice on the song. So, we brought in Robb Flynn of MACHINE HEAD. The reason he came to mind first was of course his voice, tonality and style I thought was perfect for this. He is also someone who was one of the first real defenders of BLACK VEIL BRIDES. In the early days when we were getting absolutely shit on by every other metal band, Robb Flynn and MACHINE HEAD stood up for us and said positive things about us and has maintained that for years and years."

Andy adds: "I think it's one of my favorite songs on the record."

A companion novel called "Revenger", written by Biersack and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is available for purchase.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES recently made headlines when the track "Woe & Pain" from "Vindicate" was used in the hype package between Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for "Wrestlemania 42".

With anticipation building at every turn, BLACK VEIL BRIDES are preparing to release "Vindicate". From the opening organ introduction and dramatic soliloquy of "Invocation To The Muse" to the emotive finale of "Eschaton", the band deliver one of the most ambitious chapters of their career. Previously released singles, including "Bleeders", "Hallelujah", "Certainty" and "Vindicate", have already showcased the band's continued musical evolution while maintaining the theatrical intensity that has defined their sound.

The track listing for "Vindicate" is as follows:

01. Invocation To The Muse

02. Vindicate

03. Certainty

04. Bleeders

05. Hallelujah

06. Cut

07. Alive

08. Purgatory

09. Revenger

10. Sorrow

11. Grace

12. Ave Maria

13. Woe & Pain

14. Eschaton

In support of the new album, BLACK VEIL BRIDES will embark on its first North American headline tour of 2026. The 24-city run kicks off April 25 in Riverside and concludes May 30 in Worcester. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Seattle (April 28),Houston (May 5),Detroit (May 17),and New York (May 28),among others. Support on the tour will come from FROM ASHES TO NEW, TX2 and AS DECEMBER FALLS.

Like their band name suggests, BLACK VEIL BRIDES evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack — a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn't until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently became finalized. The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 12 million followers between them. "The Phantom Tomorrow", the group's last full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

In the hearts and minds of their fans, the band represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional),fueled by the same fire as the group's own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized. Now after 15 years of leading the BVB Army, the next phase of BLACK VEIL BRIDES begins with a joyful "Hallelujah" and a definite sense of "Certainty" when "Vindicate" is released on May 8.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner