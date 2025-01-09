BLEEDING THROUGH Shares New Single 'I Am Resistance' Featuring COMEBACK KID's ANDREW NEUFELD

Southern California metalcore pioneers BLEEDING THROUGH are gearing up for the release of their long-awaited ninth full-length album, "Nine", on February 14 via SharpTone Records. The band has now revealed an explosive new single called "I Am Resistance" featuring COMEBACK KID vocalist Andrew Neufeld.

Commenting on the meaning behind the lyrics, BLEEDING THROUGH vocalist Brandan Schieppati says: "'I Am Resistance' is a song about self-reflection. It’s the times in your life that you come close to rock bottom and lose yourself. This song is about the battle of self-medication and self-destructive behaviors that sometimes grip your throat in life. This is a pledge to what you love and what you are truly devoted to."

Following the release of eviscerating singles "Our Brand Is Chaos", "Dead But So Alive" and "Path Of Our Disease", BLEEDING THROUGH emerges seven years after the release of "Love Will Kill All", for one of the most vicious and unrelenting records of their celebrated career.

Commenting on the impending record, Schieppati said: "There's so much passion and aggression on this album. If you're a fan of us, you won't be let down. This is everything we've been working towards. This is the culmination of 25 years. This is BLEEDING THROUGH in its purest form."

"Nine" track listing:

01. Gallows

02. Our Brand Is Chaos

03. Dead, But So Alive

04. Hail Destruction

05. Lost In Isolation (feat. Doc Coyle of GOD FORBID)

06. Last Breath

07. Path Of Our Disease

08. I Am Resistance (feat. Andrew Neufeld of COMEBACK KID)

09. Emery

10. War Time (feat. Brian Fair of SHADOWS FALL)

11. Unholy Armada

After 25 years, eight albums, and countless gigs, BLEEDING THROUGH persist as a tried-and-true outlier in heavy music and culture.

The Southern California stalwarts wield an enigmatic and unmistakable signature sound born at the crossroads of no-holds-barred hardcore, cutthroat thrash, and cinematic black metal. Mastering a drastic push-and-pull, they have always occupied their own elevated realm in the extreme space, exhibiting a rare ability to not only incite a moshpit, but also invite complete immersion. It's why they've endured changing tides and trends and stood strong as a force of nature with consistent critical acclaim and packed shows.

However, the six-piece — Brandan Schieppati (vocals),Derek Youngsma (drums),John Arnold (guitar),Ryan Wombacher (bass),Marta Peterson (keys, vocals) and Brandon Richter (guitar) — assuredly perfect this vision in 2025 on their aptly titled ninth full-length offering.

"We knew we wanted to make a really dark record," says Brandan. "For as raw as the feeling is, we were also very deliberate in terms of the orchestration. It's definitely a balance. We put everything into 'Nine'. I remember saying, 'This needs to be the most true representation of what BLEEDING THROUGH is'. I think we achieved that."

BLEEDING THROUGH bulldozed their way out of Orange County just before the turn of the century. Following "Dust To Ashes" (2001) and "Portrait Of The Goddess" (2002),they delivered a classic in the form of "This Is Love, This Is Murderous" (2003),which Revolver retrospectively christened it a "quintessential piece of 2000s metal." They picked up the pace with "The Truth", bowing at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums chart. The band expanded their catalog with "Declaration" (2008),"Bleeding Through" (2010),"The Great Fire" (2012) and "Love Will Kill All" (2018). In a "4-out-of-5 star review" of the latter, Metal Hammer attested, "This is an impressive comeback that's tight, hungry and wired with the kind of energy younger bands can only sniff at." Over the years, they notably toured with everyone from AVENGED SEVENFOLD, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, DISTURBED and MACHINE HEAD to DARKEST HOUR, HATEBREED and PARKWAY DRIVE, in addition to appearing on both Ozzfest and Warped Tour.